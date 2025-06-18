Beyond the Gates spoilers: Smitty finds out about Martin through…?
The stars may be aligning for the reporter to stumble upon the truth.
It seems like Beyond the Gates viewers are inching closer to finally discovering Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) big secret.
He’s increasingly having more nightmares about whatever big event happened in his past, and now he’s even having hallucinations during the day. Although he’s told Smitty (Mike Manning) and Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) he’s having these dark visions, he’s not disclosed what he did to cause them. And good thing, as Vernon (Clifton Davis) is adamant his grandson keep his mouth shut and not drag more people into this mess, which sadly includes Martin’s husband and mother.
With that being said, it’s the soap world. Whatever skeleton Martin is hiding in his closet is bound to get out sooner or later. Smitty will eventually learn the truth and be forced to deal with the fallout of the information. While it would probably be better for Martin if he just told Smitty the truth, we have a feeling he’ll find it on his own.
Recently, Smitty decided to go back to work and reignite his journalism career. His first story happens to be about Fairmont Crest’s resident dirty cop, Marcel (Darryl W. Handy).
When the two met for an interview, Smitty astutely pointed out that Marcel claiming not to have a close connection to crime boss, Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom), is far-fetched. Considering Marcel and Joey do work together, Marcel quickly ended the interview. Before Marcel left, however, he essentially told Smitty to be careful about throwing stones from a glass house. Smitty dismissed the comment largely, but we sense he’ll soon revisit it.
If Smitty is the investigative reporter he’s been built up to be, then we suspect he’ll do some more digging into Marcel’s past to connect the dots between him and Joey. As Smitty does, it’s not hard to imagine that he'll go through Marcel’s police work and learn that Marcel once was on the scene of a crime, but something suspicious occurred.
Then exploring some more, Smitty puts things together to see that Marcel helped cover up something for the Duprees, and that something is Martin’s crime. Not for nothing, in the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on June 17, Martin recalled that Marcel was the scene of the crime.
Should our hunch prove correct and Smitty learns of Martin’s secret, we have a bad feeling about the future of the couple’s marriage. Smitty probably won’t appreciate being kept in the dark and lied to.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
