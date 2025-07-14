Beyond the Gates spoilers: Fairmont Crest gearing up for first murder?

When it comes to Beyond the Gates’ Fairmont Crest, the town is becoming a powder keg of drama.

Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli) and Doug (Jason Graham) are up to their eyeballs in corruption with dangerous mafioso, Joey (Jon Lindstrom). Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) deep, dark secret is about to finally spill out, thanks to everyone’s favorite country club waiter, Kenneth (Jason Vendryes). Oh, and we can’t forget that Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) may have found a stalker in Allison (Brianna Roberts), and Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) is trying her hardest to stay out of prison for the attempted murder of Laura (Destiny Love).

Any one of these situations has the potential to cause quite the boom if the right match is lit, and given this is the soap world, we are anticipating an explosive showdown sooner rather than later. Additionally, we suspect that means a murder might be in the very near future.

Now to be clear, the powers that be at Beyond the Gates have not stated that a murder is happening. However, this is more of our hunch. All the other power players in American daytime soaps have homicides baked into the fabric of their shows, so we think it’s about time Beyond the Gates joins the number.

If we had to guess who may meet their end, we think the most likely person to die is Kenneth. Right now, he has a lot of people who want him gone, and yet, he continues to provoke and blackmail Martin and his accomplices. Him dying could set up your classic whodunnit murder mystery, while also leaving a big mess for the Duprees to try and dig their way out of in terms of public perception.

If not Kenneth, then we have to consider the corrupt officer, Detective Marcel Malone (Darryl W. Handy). He’s been a key piece in trying to cover up this whole Martin debacle and he’s also closely intertwined in Joey’s shady dealings. Either one of these offenses could lead to his death.

For him, we can imagine a scenario in which Smitty (Mike Manning) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) continue trying to get to the bottom of Marcel’s corruption, and that prompts him to take action to stop them. Then, in an attempt to kill either Smitty or Jacob, things go terribly wrong for Marcel, and he’s shot in self-defense.

Our final guess on a possible future murder victim is Chelsea’s scorned ex. Allison keeps popping up on Chelsea whenever the model/fashion is out and about, particularly when Chelsea is out with Madison (Kenjah). We won’t call Allison a dangerous stalker yet, but it’s easy to picture things headed that way. And that could spell out a life-or-death situation for Chelsea and her new beau that ends with Allison dead.

So what do you think? Is murder headed to Fairmont Crest? If so, who dies and who gets their hands dirty?