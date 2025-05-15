Beyond the Gates spoilers: someone tries to kill Leslie?

In a remarkable feat, Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) has surpassed Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) as the most disliked person in all of Fairmont Crest.

Having taken a wrecking ball to Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Ted’s (Keith Robinson) marriage by publicly announcing she slept with Ted and subsequently birthed Eva (Ambyr Michelle) as a result, Leslie doesn’t exactly have a fan club. Heck, given she’s rejecting Eva at the moment for siding with Ted, we’d argue Leslie doesn’t have anyone rallying around her.

When it comes to soaps, it’s a dangerous place for a character to be out on an island by themselves and with a laundry list of people furious with them. Off the top of our heads, we can recall The Bold and the Beautiful’s Bill (Don Diamont) being shot in the wake of his horrendous affair with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and The Young and the Restless’ Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) was murdered after he was exposed as a fraud.

With all that being said, if Leslie finds herself on the end of a bullet or knife after all the chaos she’s unleashed in town, then we have to wonder who would take her out. We know the Beyond the Gates episode from May 15 suggests that Kat (Colby Muhammad) may take Leslie down with the recording she now has of Leslie admitting that Laura’s accident wasn’t an accident, but we doubt a villain of Leslie’s magnitude will be taken down by Kat. So, if we were to guess, there are three likely suspects who may try to eliminate Leslie.

Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

First up is Ted. Leslie literally destroyed his happy family with her antics, and she’s been rather relentless in tormenting the Duprees ever since. Ted may feel the need to protect Nicole and her family from continued attacks from Leslie, and realizing that paying Leslie hasn’t worked, he could go to extremes to attempt to make her disappear permanently.

Our second guess would be Kat. The young Richardson is playing a dangerous game by trying to get Leslie arrested for the attempted murder of Laura. If Leslie catches on, she may attempt to take out Kat, and Kat could find herself in a life-or-death situation where she tries to kill Leslie in self-defense.

The final theory we have is that Nicole tries to kill Leslie. Nicole may find Leslie trying to corner Kat, and as a lioness protects her cub, Nicole could attack Leslie to save her daughter. Unfortunately for Nicole, she could find herself in hot water, because although she may try to save Kat, police might suspect she tried to kill Leslie out of revenge for the affair.

Again, at this juncture, someone taking an attempt on Leslie’s life is just a theory. But if we were Leslie, we’d be a lot more careful about taunting Fairmont Crest residents.