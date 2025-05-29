Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole’s new Leslie problem?

When Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) completely ruined Ted (Keith Robinson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) anniversary with the bombshell news that she once carried on in an affair with Ted that led to the birth of Eva (Ambyr Michelle), Nicole and the entire Dupree family were left devastated. Ted and Nicole were thought to be the picture-perfect couple of Fairmont Crest, and now their relationship has been written off as a fairy tale illusion.

Naturally, upon hearing the news, Nicole was beside herself, not sure what to do next. While Ted moved into a hotel and she seemed to be leaning toward filing divorce paperwork, she can’t shake the love she has for her husband, leaving her in a holding pattern for now. We suspect she’ll realize that she’s willing to give her husband another chance, but there’s one person still opting to stand in the way of reconciliation — Leslie.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

After blowing up Ted’s life, Leslie actually thinks she has a chance of kicking off another romance with him. Although he’s made it perfectly clear that he wants his wife back, and Eva has even suggested to her mother that she’s being delusional if she thinks Ted cares about her romantically, Leslie remains undeterred with her heart’s desire.

With that being said, while we think Leslie may soon be the aggressor in a looming battle with Nicole as she "fights for her man," we oddly think Leslie might be the one who finds herself in a life-or-death predicament.

We can imagine a situation in which Nicole actually goes to Leslie’s apartment to confront her and warn her to stay away from Ted and her family. As the two get into an argument, Leslie then gets violent, leaving Nicole to defend herself. After tussling in good soapy fashion, Nicole pushes Leslie,and she hits her head on a coffee table, or Nicole pushes Leslie and she falls on a knife or something. If Nicole finds herself in a predicament where Leslie’s life hangs in the balance, the question arises: “Would Nicole save Leslie?”

Daphnee Duplaix, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

The issue here is that if Nicole calls to get Leslie help, the good doctor may find herself under heavy scrutiny. Police might wonder why Nicole showed up at Leslie’s apartment and if Nicole attempted to kill Leslie on purpose. Nicole could protest that it was all an accident, but the evidence may suggest it was intentional and Nicole called authorities because she had second thoughts about committing murder.

So if Nicole wants to save Leslie but not get into trouble, she may call someone to help her fix things. Would Nicole become so desperate that she reaches out to Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) for his assistance, or would she rely on Ted ? Oh, and there's no way that if Leslie survives, she speaks up to help Nicole.

For now, this is all largely theory. We can’t say for sure what’s in store for Nicole and Leslie, but we’re betting something big is in the duo’s future.