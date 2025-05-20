Beyond the Gates spoilers: Kat and Eva shockingly team up for a mission?

There are a lot of rivalries in Beyond the Gates’ Fairmont Crest, but perhaps the fiercest of them all is the one between Eva (Ambyr Michelle) and Kat (Colby Muhammad).

To be fair to Eva, she’s tried her hardest to be nice to Kat, but Kat has been adamant from the beginning that Eva was not to be trusted. And of course, Kat was proven right the moment Dana/Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) ruined Ted (Maurice Johnson) and Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) Anniversary Party with her bombshell affair news and the revelation that Eva is Ted’s daughter.

With that being said, Kat is currently out for revenge for the destruction of her family and her mom’s embarrassment. During the week of May 12 on Beyond the Gates, Kat started putting the pieces together about Laura’s (Destiny Love) car crash, and the possibility that Lesle or Eva was responsible for it. Kat went so far as to meet with Leslie alone and record the deranged woman discussing the possibility that Laura’s crash was indeed no accident. However, Leslie was quick to point the finger at Eva.

When Kat shared the audio with Jacob (Jibre Hordges), he dragged Leslie down to the station to answer some questions on May 19. At the station, Leslie denied any wrongdoing, and she stated that Kat’s word couldn’t be trusted. Plus, Leslie noted that Kat has never liked Eva and has motive to want to see Eva taken down. At the end of Jacob’s questioning, Leslie smugly left the precinct a free woman, as there was not enough evidence to keep her detained.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We imagine that when Kat learns that Leslie and/or Eva can’t be charged for Laura’s accident, Kat will be furious and even more determined to prove their guilt. It’s possible that after Kat does some digging, she learns that Dana took a job at the hospital (under another name) around the time Laura had her recovery complications. That may be enough to convince Kat that Leslie is likely the guilty party, but she’ll need more corroborating testimony/evidence. This is where Eva could come into play.

If Kat were to confront Eva about the nurse news regarding her mother, Eva could shed light on the fact that she knows Leslie took a job at the hospital, but didn't know why. Furthermore, if Kat plays the audio of Leslie “jokingly” shifting the blame of Laura’s accident to Eva, that may be enough to confirm Eva’s own suspicions that her mother is a lethally dangerous woman. Should all this happen, we have a feeling that Kat and Eva will realize they should team up together and work to put Leslie behind bars.

Kat and Eva putting their feud aside temporarily to play amateur detectives may be nice to see. Could they even bond as sisters? We wouldn’t go that far, as Kat’s disdain for Eva runs pretty deep.

