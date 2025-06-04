Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie tries to kill Kat, but someone surprising comes to Kat’s rescue?

It’s only been about four months since Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) began slinking around Fairmont Crest in her multitude of wigs, causing chaos, and we think she’s on the verge of becoming lethal… again.

Of course, Beyond the Gates viewers have already seen Leslie in murderous action when she hopped on her motorcycle and ran Nicole’s (Daphnée Duplaix) assistant Laura (Trisha Mann-Grant) off the road, nearly killing her. Leslie then subsequently snuck into the hospital and tried to finish the job. So it goes without saying that Leslie is capable of homicide (or attempted homicide), and that’s one of the reasons we are fearful for Kat (Colby Muhammad).

Trisha Mann-Grant , Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Ever since Leslie took a wrecking ball to Ted (Keith Robinson) and Nicole’s marriage, Kat has been on a mission to prove Leslie and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) tried to kill Laura. However, as Kat gets deeper into her investigation, she’s become convinced that Leslie alone is the criminal here, and Kat is pulling out all the stops to prove it. Kat may want her family back together, but what she arguably wants most in this world is Leslie behind bars.

So far, Leslie has played cool and coy with the criminal spotlight being placed on her. However, we suspect she’ll start to become a bit unraveled and unhinged the more it starts to feel as if the police can build a solid case against her. The moment that happens, we can imagine that Leslie feels the best way to help get some of this attention off of her is to eliminate the person causing it. Leslie could soon go after Kat and try to kill her, staging the event as a tragic accident.

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

If our hunch proves correct, we aren’t exactly sure how Leslie may go about things. However, we strongly believe Kat won’t be killed off the show. But that means she may need a hero soon, and we can think of no one better than Kat’s new older sister Eva.

No one knows Leslie better than Eva, so that makes Eva the perfect person to help stop Leslie from committing another crime. Plus, we think Eva rescuing Kat may be a key step in these two young women building a sisterly bond. Even Kat can’t stay mad at someone who saves her life. Right?

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.