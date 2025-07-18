The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: the 'medical miracle' that wasn't?

We won’t know how Liam is doing on The Bold and the Beautiful until he wakes up, but there are already so many warning signs that this whole “medical miracle” is a lie that we’re already worried about what could happen.

In the medical world, doctors pledge to “do no harm,” but that’s not always the case in soap operas, where the lines get blurred all the time.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) was responsible for correctly diagnosing Taylor’s (Rebecca Budig) Broken Heart Syndrome, and that was a blessing for Taylor and her family. All this time, we’ve been thinking that Liam (Scott Clifton) has been receiving top-rate, compassionate care from Grace, but it looks like that could be completely wrong.

In the July 17 episode , Grace gave Bill (Don Diamont) permission to take Liam home directly after his surgery. Nothing about this sounded above board, and even Bill questioned it (to a point), but Grace made it seem like it’s all perfectly normal. Sure, why not send someone home hours after having brain surgery?

We have to think that Grace is being pressured for money, and she saw an opportunity to extort money from Bill once he learned what was really going on with Liam, aside from being shot. In fact, we could argue that Grace kept pushing Liam to share the news with his family because she knew that Bill could be the cash cow she needed to get the money she needed for whatever it is she needs it for.

As to the “medical miracle” operation itself, there’s little doubt that Grace was the one who orchestrated the whole thing. There was no specialist from another country, nor was there an experimental procedure that could save him. Liam’s tumor was the same as it has always been, only now it looks like Grace stopped calling it “inoperable” and started calling it “salvation.”

By offering Bill hope, she knew she could get money from him. It wasn’t weird at all when she pressed him for the wire transfer before surgery and again while they were waiting for Liam to be done with his MRI. The call she took, coupled with the texts and frazzled conversations she spoke about with Finn (Tanner Novlan), makes this seem all the more suspicious.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the surgery itself, we can’t help but think of the dinner scene from 2001’s Hannibal when Mr. Lecter was enjoying brain soup from Ray Liotta’s head. Grace cut Liam open, but whatever she did very likely left him worse off than he was before.

We have to think that she’s at this very moment creating fake MRI results that can be shared with Finn and Bridget (Ashley Jones) to cover up this insidious crime. At the end of the day, the saving grace for Dr. Buckingham is that so-called experimental treatments can always go wrong, thus absolving her from any blame for what happens with Liam.