Did The Bold and the Beautiful's Li just make a bold decision about Luna?

Something very strange just happened in the July 10 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, and it’s going to be the mystery of the summer. Luna survived surgery but ended up dying while in recovery…or did she? What really happened to Luna?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) crashed during surgery but Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) were desperate to save her. Li charged the paddles on the defibrillator and proclaimed “Nozawa Power” before delivering the shock that would bring her niece back to life.

After they retrieved the bullet and stitched her up, Bridget offered to take Luna to recovery but Li wanted to do it. Everything was going well until Li went out to the hallway, where Poppy (Romy Park) was waiting for an update. That’s where things took a turn as Li told Poppy that Luna survived surgery but ended up dying while in recovery.

But is Luna really dead? We don’t think so.

Here’s what we think happened.

Before she delivered the shocking news, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a figure in blue scrubs grabbing supplies in the background.

The more she worked to save Luna’s life, the more it seemed that Li felt her niece deserved a second chance of some sort. Bridget noted that the police were waiting to arrest Luna as soon as she was awake, and that’s when Li might have made the decision to give Luna a chance at the life she deserved. The only problem is that she’d need to disappear, and death seems to be a great way to make that happen.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We think Li made a phone call to the one person who might be willing to help: Jack Finnegan (Ted King). Li’s estranged husband owes her for what happened with Sheila, and he has the knowledge and resources to get Luna out of the country. He’s also more than familiar with the nursing staff at the hospital (hello, Sheila?) so he could get help to sneak his medically incapacitated niece/granddaughter out and provide the care she needs until she’s recovered.

Our first thought was that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) would be the one Li would turn to. However, given that Luna shot Liam (Scott Clifton), it’s hard to imagine that Bill would want to help Luna again. Though Bill has a soft spot for Li, the only reason he might be interested in getting Luna out of town would be so that he can clean up the enormous mess he made.

Li’s sudden change of heart when it comes to Luna is surprising, especially considering that she never showed any consideration or compassion towards her niece/granddaughter before. However, we think Li sees the opportunity to get Li out of town so she can have a fair shot at a new life. It doesn’t make any sense, but clearly Li’s conscience seems to think Luna deserves it.