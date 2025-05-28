The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: tragic fate ahead for....?

In the midst of Luna’s quest to get Steffy out of the way on The Bold and the Beautiful, will someone else end up as Luna’s latest victim?

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 26, we see that Luna (Lisa Yamada) has a plan to eliminate the latest roadblock in her life. That roadblock, of course, is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who (in Luna’s mind) is the only reason Luna can’t enjoy a relationship with her father, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

When Luna reveals her thoughts to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in the preview, Sheila is stunned beyond words. Though Luna inherited her grandmother’s penchant for murder and mayhem, the idea that Luna is even considering this crazy plan to get rid of Steffy is enough to make Sheila worried. Her granddaughter is a loose cannon who believes she’s entitled to whatever she wants and will get what she wants no matter what.

We’re thinking that there will be a murder in the coming days or weeks, but it won’t be Steffy and it has nothing to do with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) current situation. No, we think someone else is going to fall victim to Luna’s scheme: Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).

Daphne is set to leave LA now that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has returned to Hope (Annika Noelle). Daphne feels betrayed by Steffy, who welcomed Hope back to Forrester Creations in a surprise move that caught everyone off guard. Only a select few people know what’s happening with Liam so Steffy’s sudden turnabout is hard to understand, especially for Daphne, who put so much of her life on the line to help Steffy get the company back.

So here’s what we think could happen. At the moment, Daphne is on a plane leaving for Paris. We don’t think she’s gone for good, though; either she won’t leave at all and will lay low in Los Angeles, away from Forrester Creations, or she’ll go home to Paris and return after realizing that she can’t live without Carter.

Luna, in the meantime, has made up her mind to kill Steffy and will soon acquire a gun. We think she’s going to lie in wait at Steffy’s house, hoping to catch her off guard, but Daphne will be the one to show up, unannounced. Luna, thinking it’s Steffy, will pull the trigger and that will be the end of Daphne Rose.

Of course, Daphne could survive the attack somehow, perhaps landing in a coma so that she can return again in the future. But her departure feels like it’s missing something and that’s why we think we’re going to see her again soon, only it won’t be a good thing for the famed Nose of Paris. And her death will be yet another notch in Luna’s ever-expanding Murder Belt.