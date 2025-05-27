The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 26: proposals, threats and goodbyes, oh my!

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been treated to not one but two big look-ahead previews of what's coming up. Now that Memorial Day is behind us, it's time to focus on sweeps week and it looks like the B&B team saved the biggest drama for one of the biggest weeks in the TV calendar. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 26.

After last week saw Liam's (Scott Clifton) condition worsening, Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) catching a plane and Hope (Annika Noelle) getting a surprise proposal from Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), well, it seemed like there was no way to top that.

Clifton has been giving the performance of a lifetime as he portrays Liam's slow decline as the result of a brain tumor and during the May 26 episode he implored Finn (Tanner Novlan) to help take care of his girls when the time comes. Liam is also hoping that Carter will be there to help, too.

Little does Liam know, while he's giving a heartfelt soliloquy to Finn, Carter is on one knee, asking Hope to marry him. She didn't have an answer for him, so it's anyone's guess how this is going to turn out.

Here's the first look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

And here's even more of a look-ahead:

The first look-ahead is the one that came at the end of the May 26 episode. In it, Liam hugs Beth and tells Finn that he doesn't know how he's going to say goodbye. Next we see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Hope and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that "she" is a monster and she needs to be kept away from her family. The "she" in question, of course, is Luna (Lisa Yamada), who, in the following scene, can be seen telling Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that Steffy will never accept her, so "why not just eliminate that threat?" To her credit, Sheila shuts that down quickly, but it doesn't look like Luna is convinced.

In the YouTube clip, Steffy and Finn share a moment together while Ridge tells the couple that Luna is one the hunt for Steffy. Finn looks upset. Next we see a different moment in the conversation between Luna and Sheila. Sheila tells Luna that Finn and Steffy have made a decision and she has to accept it, and Luna needs to "go." The clip ends as Luna is seen buying a gun and aiming it at a picture of Steffy.

Interestingly, this is the first time we've seen Luna in her murderous element. We saw her before in flashbacks, but this time we're seeing the moment when she hatches a plan to kill someone who's standing in the way of getting what she wants.

We have a feeling that things are about to take a very dark turn in the next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.