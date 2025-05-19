The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of May 19: a couple reunites?

After a week full of tears over Liam's (Scott Clifton) condition, we're moving on to another drama-filled week at Forrester Creations. Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 19.

This past week, Hope (Annika Noelle) had to come to terms with Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) revelation that Liam is dying.

Hope quickly summoned Liam back to her house, where, after lots of tears, Liam realized that Hope knew about his diagnosis.

Steffy also told Taylor (Rebecca Budig), who supported her daughter's decision to give Hope a head's up about what's happening.

They will need to be a united front if they're going to help their daughters, and each other, to make it through this unspeakably challenging time. And honestly, they'll all be better for it.

Take a look at the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/SPZgrywLibMay 19, 2025

As you can see in the clip, there are quite a few big stories coming up this week.

The first thing we see is Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) telling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Hope has been rehired at Forrester Creations. This, of course, is a surprise to Ridge, who has no idea that Steffy extended the olive branch to Hope.

And while Steffy and Hope are celebrating coming together for the sake of Liam and their children, there's one loose end that Steffy needs to manage: Daphne (Murielle Hilaire). We know that Steffy asked Daphne to break up Hope and Carter to help get the company back, but Daphne ended up falling for Carter herself. That's bound to cause problems for Steffy in the long run.

In fact, Hope finds out that Carter heard her conversation with Liam. Whether she reveals the truth about what's going on with Liam is anyone's guess, but we think she's going to fill him in so that she can help fulfil Liam's wishes for a reconciliation.

And lastly we see Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy at the hospital as Liam gets news from Grace (Cassandra Creech). It turns out there could be a treatment, but it would have severe implications on his way of life. Given that Liam is desperate to live, we have a feeling he's going to do whatever it takes to survive, no matter what.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.