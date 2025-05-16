Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 19-23

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates in the upcoming week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 19-23.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19

"Derek and Ashley reach a breaking point, Dani finally defines the line between sex and something more, Doug scrambles to cover his lies before they destroy everything, and Leslie proves she’s not going down without a fight."

Tuesday, May 20

"Anita opens the door to her past, Ashley’s heartbreak threatens to undo her, and Eva leans into the one person who believes her."

Wednesday, May 21

"The Duprees navigate heartbreak and hard truths as Eva makes a fateful choice about her mother, Ashley and Derek confront what’s left of their love, and Chelsea opens up about who she is — even if it hurts."

Thursday, May 22

"Eva pushes back against her mother’s delusions, Anita and Tracy unpack old wounds, and Nicole, Ted, and Kat confront a chilling possibility: what if Leslie’s lies are just the beginning?"

Friday, May 23

"Anita and Tracy finally confront the betrayal that tore them apart, Ted corners Leslie with a devastating accusation, Doug begins to connect the dots about Joey’s “friendship” with his wife, and Martin’s lack of communication frustrates Smitty."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12: "The Duprees reel from a cascade of betrayals, Eva scrambles to hold on to what little she has left, and Kat’s growing suspicion sets the stage for a reckoning that threatens to fracture the family beyond repair."

Tuesday, May 13: "The Duprees reclaim their power with a defiant appearance at the country club, Eva makes a final plea for her mother’s love, and Martin begins to unravel the truth behind a haunting memory that could destroy the family’s legacy.

Wednesday, May 14: "The Duprees rally around old dreams and new truths, Eva walks into the lion’s den hoping for a second chance, Dani reignites a forbidden flame, and Kat quietly prepares for war, refusing to let Eva claim a place in the family."

Thursday, May 15: "Eva searches for connection on her birthday, and Kat turns the tables with a bold move that could finally bring Leslie down. Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek tiptoe around a growing divide. Is love enough to hold them together?"

Friday, May 16: "Dani and Pamela chase a risky new dream, Doug finds himself out of options, Kat closes in on Leslie and Nicole contemplates a life-changing move."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.