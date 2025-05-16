General Hospital spoilers week of May 19-23

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 19-23.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19

"Nina loses her cool. Carly confides in Josslyn. Lulu and Cody get new intel. Sasha has reason to panic. Curtis confronts Drew."

Tuesday, May 20

"The who’s who of Port Charles arrives on the Nurses’ Ball red carpet. Lucy fields a crisis. Anna gets an idea. Portia receives an offer of friendship. Alexis gets an unpleasant surprise."

Wednesday, May 21

"The Nurses’ Ball performances begin. Kristina is stunned. Lulu watches Lois’s every move. Anna executes her plan. Josslyn has some choice words for Willow."

Thursday, May 22

"The Nurses Ball continues and secrets explode. Drew is confident. Ned and Olivia issue a warning. Curtis makes a decision. Carly meets Vaughn."

Friday, May 23

"The Nurses’ Ball performances concludes and lives are forever altered. Jason gets a mysterious phone call. Mac is relieved. Trina is worried. Carly receives an offer."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12: "Tracy presents a mission to Jason. Maxie seeks Anna’s advice. Curtis is suspicious. Emma gets bad news. Jordan updates Laura."

Tuesday, May 13: "Carly warns Lulu. Curtis confides in Jordan. Trina opens up to Portia. Sonny surprises Laura. Josslyn makes a promise."

Wednesday, May 14: "Carly and Jason strategize. Willow is heartbroken. Laura loses her cool. Drew makes a discovery. Alexis tries to get the upper hand."

Thursday, May 15: "Lucky does some digging. Lucas visits Elizabeth. Ric receives an offer. Kristina does damage control. Gio confides in Sonny.

Friday, May 16: "Ava counsels Portia. Nina makes a big ask of Carly. Sonny seeks out Willow. Tracy reassures Brook Lynn. Lulu is on the hunt."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.