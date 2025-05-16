Days of Our Lives spoilers week of May 19-23

There's lots of drama coming up in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 19-23.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19

"Stephanie asks Alex to stand down. Shawn and Steve search for the cure to save Bo. Maggie questions Xander. Kate finds Philip.

Tuesday, May 20

"Ari Horton arrives in Salem. Gabi and JJ renew an argument. Javi vents to Leo. EJ asks Paulina for help. Shawn opens up to Belle.

Wednesday, May 21

"Sarah confronts Xander. Alex and Brady fear the worst. Stephanie gently warns Cat. Paulina surprises Chanel and Johnny.

Thursday, May 22

"Holly helps Doug. Gabi and Marlena celebrate Ari’s birthday. Steve and Shawn call for backup.

Friday, May 23

"Ciara comforts Hope as they prepare to say goodbye to Bo. Kayla fills Marlena in on the mission. Julie prays for a miracle.

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of May 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12

"Philip takes matters into his own hands. Kristen and Brady exchange barbs. Roman and Kate come clean to each other. Johnny apologizes to Chanel. Holly encourages Doug III."

Tuesday, May 13

"Paulina puts Johnny on notice. Roman confides in Kate. Philip moves forward with his plan. Cat sees EJ in a new light. Sarah presses Xander about his interest in the hospital."

Wednesday, May 14

"Rachel celebrates her birthday with Brady and Kristen. Xander asks Kayla for a favor. Gabi and Alex go on their date. Philip asks Kevin about his work."

Thursday, May 15

"Shawn and Steve attempt a break-in. Marlena and Kayla commiserate. Stephanie considers Alex’s offer. Xander expresses his feelings to Philip. Tate and Sophia celebrate her birthday."

Friday, May 16

"Marlena and Susan’s breakfast is interrupted by EJ. Kayla, Steve, and Shawn work to uncover a mystery. Sarah demands Xander to be honest. Philip and Kevin panic.

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.