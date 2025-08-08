Soap spoilers for the week of August 11 see what's happening in The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and more

When it comes to soaps in the US, there’s one thing that fans can always depend on — drama. From The Young and the Restless to The Bold and the Beautiful to General Hospital to Days of Our Lives to Beyond the Gates, the Big Five of daytime is set to bring forth some must-watch TV during the week of August 11. We’re talking romances heating up, plots thickening, mysteries continuing to unravel and what would the soaps be without the occasional life-or-death scenario?

To help fans get ready for the week ahead, we’re offering you a brief sneak peek of what you can look forward to in the five soaps. While we are excited to see what happened in the aftermath of Friday’s cliffhangers, we’re perhaps just as eager to learn if our predictions about the most-talked-about storylines wind up ringing true.

So without further ado, let’s jump right into what’s going down on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and Beyond the Gates during the week of August 11.

The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden and Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: CBS)

Cane's (Billy Flynn) presence in Genoa City is certainly testing loyalties. Will Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) betray the few friends she has in town for Cane? Billy (Jason Thompson) told Jack (Peter Bergman) he wouldn't betray his family for Cane, but will that prove to be the case? And will Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) risk her relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman) to protect Billy in the midst of all it?

The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

The Italy trip might be coming to an end, but the fallout hasn't ended yet as Nick continues his pursuit of Brooke while Taylor makes it clear that she's not going anywhere. And after Liam discovered the truth about his cancer, now it's Bill's turn and he's not happy.

General Hospital

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

If you thought Drew (Cameron Mathison) would be humbled by Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) dumping him at the altar, think again. He's set to continue on in his chaos, which stirs up some trouble for Michael (Rory Gibson)... again. Also, how much progress will Jason (Steve Burton) make in tracking down Britt (Kelly Thiebaud)?

Days of Our Lives

Carson Boatman and Dan Feurriegel, Days of Our Lives (Image credit: Peacock)

EJ subpoenas Marlena while Xander tries to defend himself to Sarah. The trial continues but there's plenty of fallout to go around.

Beyond the Gates

Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Was Hayley (Marquita Goings) pregnant, or was she lying? That seems to be the big question everyone wants to know the answer to. Also, now that Ashley (Jen Jacob) caught Andre (Sean Freeman) and Dani (Karla Mosley) in a liplock, what happens next? By the way, be on the lookout for The Young and the Restless' Devon (Bryton James) as he stops by Fairmont Crest this week.

