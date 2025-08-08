Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley’s pregnancy lie a part of a bigger scheme she’s running?

We’ve said it since Beyond the Gates premiered, there’s something peculiar about Hayley (Marquita Goings). We couldn’t figure out why Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) mistress-turned-wife was so pressed to be accepted in the same spaces as Dani (Karla Mosley) and the rest of the Duprees.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and share some casting news.

So yes, no one wants to feel isolated, but Hayley’s been incredibly dense about not understanding why the Duprees don’t think highly of a woman who befriended the family only to wind up “stealing” Dani’s husband.

Fast forward to the recent storyline of Hayley allegedly being pregnant, and we can’t figure out why she’s seemingly lying. Although she tried her best to convince everyone in Fairmont Crest that she’s carrying Bill’s child, Dani, Ashley (Jen Jacob) and now Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) doubt that’s ever been the case. And then in the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 7, after causing a scene at the bar in an argument with Dani, Hayley claims to have lost the baby.

Let’s say are suspicions are warranted about Hayley wanting to be with Bill, be around the Duprees and faking a pregnancy. Then you have to wonder why and what her endgame is.

Timon Kyle Durrett and Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Taking a guess, we have a hunch that Hayley may be playing a long game of revenge, either against Bill or Dani. It could be Bill, as he’s proven himself to be a shrewd and manipulative attorney, willing to dibble and dabble in the legal grey area to get a job done. Perhaps there is someone whom he’s wronged in the past, and that person is a relative of Hayley. Along those lines, Hayley could have taken it upon herself to befriend Naomi, seduce Bill and have something big planned for him, yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, if Hayley’s gripe is with Dani for something the model did to her or a loved one, well, Hayley has already done a pretty good job at unraveling Dani’s life. Hayley has Dani’s husband, and if Hayley makes everyone believe Dani is the cause of her losing a child, then perhaps Hayley hopes Dani’s loved ones will see her as some kind of monster as well.

Marquita Goings, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Now, yes, we’re fully aware that playing a long game of revenge is more Leslie/Dana’s (Trisha Mann-Grant) style, evidenced by her plot against Ted (Keith Robinson). However, in the soap world, there’s always room for more than one villain on a show’s canvas. Heck, Hayley may prove to be more meniacle than even Leslie.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors