Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley’s pregnancy lie a part of a bigger scheme she’s running?
Has she been lying from the moment viewers met her?
We’ve said it since Beyond the Gates premiered, there’s something peculiar about Hayley (Marquita Goings). We couldn’t figure out why Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) mistress-turned-wife was so pressed to be accepted in the same spaces as Dani (Karla Mosley) and the rest of the Duprees.
So yes, no one wants to feel isolated, but Hayley’s been incredibly dense about not understanding why the Duprees don’t think highly of a woman who befriended the family only to wind up “stealing” Dani’s husband.
Fast forward to the recent storyline of Hayley allegedly being pregnant, and we can’t figure out why she’s seemingly lying. Although she tried her best to convince everyone in Fairmont Crest that she’s carrying Bill’s child, Dani, Ashley (Jen Jacob) and now Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) doubt that’s ever been the case. And then in the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 7, after causing a scene at the bar in an argument with Dani, Hayley claims to have lost the baby.
Let’s say are suspicions are warranted about Hayley wanting to be with Bill, be around the Duprees and faking a pregnancy. Then you have to wonder why and what her endgame is.
Taking a guess, we have a hunch that Hayley may be playing a long game of revenge, either against Bill or Dani. It could be Bill, as he’s proven himself to be a shrewd and manipulative attorney, willing to dibble and dabble in the legal grey area to get a job done. Perhaps there is someone whom he’s wronged in the past, and that person is a relative of Hayley. Along those lines, Hayley could have taken it upon herself to befriend Naomi, seduce Bill and have something big planned for him, yet to be revealed.
On the other hand, if Hayley’s gripe is with Dani for something the model did to her or a loved one, well, Hayley has already done a pretty good job at unraveling Dani’s life. Hayley has Dani’s husband, and if Hayley makes everyone believe Dani is the cause of her losing a child, then perhaps Hayley hopes Dani’s loved ones will see her as some kind of monster as well.
Now, yes, we’re fully aware that playing a long game of revenge is more Leslie/Dana’s (Trisha Mann-Grant) style, evidenced by her plot against Ted (Keith Robinson). However, in the soap world, there’s always room for more than one villain on a show’s canvas. Heck, Hayley may prove to be more meniacle than even Leslie.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
