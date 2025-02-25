Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley pretending to be naive and desperate so she can pull off a bigger scheme?

We again have to note how much we’re enjoying the Beyond the Gates ride so far in the new soap’s debut week. As if the fresh sets, the impeccable pacing and some Hollywood legends weren’t enough to capture our interest, the end of the premiere episode ended with Dani (Karla Mosley) placing a stamp on things as she punched Hayley (Marquita Goings) for her sheer audacity. (Check out our full Beyond the Gates review.)

Speaking of Hayley’s audacity, that’s one aspect of the show we haven’t been able to fully understand. She was initially welcomed by the Dupree family via her close friendship with Dani’s daughter Naomi (Arielle Prepetit). But fast forward to the present, and Hayley is now engaged to Naomi’s father Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) after carrying on a tawdry affair. Not only that, but Hayley wants to get married at the country club where Dani and the Duprees are clearly staples and even wants them to attend the wedding. Hayley has gone so far as to say out loud that she hopes the Duprees will accept her again in time. Oh and by the way, she wants to live in marital bliss with Bill only a few doors down from Dani in a community that Duprees literally helped cultivate.

Again, it’s the sheer audacity of Hayley. And the thing is, we couldn’t quite understand if it was intentional on her part or if she was being naive. Most people in her position wouldn’t try to become besties again with people they’ve wronged so horribly, and would probably slink away off the canvas to avoid running into them. But not Hayley. She’s doe-eyed and hopeful things will again return to normal.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

With all that being said, let’s pretend that Hayley isn’t naive or ignorant of decorum, but rather there is a sinister person behind her Bambi-like qualities. What if she’s playing a long game of revenge that started with her purposefully seeking out a friendship with Naomi so she had a way to get close to Bill? Then when the right opportunity presented itself, she stole him from Dani? Taking it further, what if she’s not done wreaking havoc?

Perhaps Dani was just the first person on her hit list. Maybe she wants to weasel her way back into the Duprees' circle because she has plans for them all. The family is wealthy and powerful, and probably has more than a few closets full of skeletons and injured parties. Could Hayley be among the injured and out for payback?

Or, maybe Hayley is playing a game of revenge ironically with Bill. Considering Bill appears to be the big bad villain on Beyond the Gates, it’s possible he did something to Hayley or her loved one that she’s seeking justice for. Did she marry him to gain access to information to take him down or maybe his finances to leave him broke? If so, there’s a chance she kicked off this plan by pretending to befriend the Duprees but actually grew fond of them, and wants to keep the family close until Bill is destroyed and she can’t fully explain what’s really going on.

It bears repeating, this is all largely theory on our part. However, we are just trying to make more sense of the interesting Hayley.

