Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie’s other big crime yet to be discovered?

Right now on Beyond the Gates, Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) is under some heavy scrutiny for her possible involvement in Laura’s (Destiny Love) car crash and her subsequent potassium episode in the hospital. Although Kat (Colby Muhammad), Eva (Ambyr Michelle) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) all have their suspicions about Leslie’s guilt, no hard evidence has surfaced to put Leslie behind bars.

Even as the quest to prove Leslie is an attempted murderer is underway, we can’t help but think about what other crimes Leslie may have committed before she rolled onto the Fairmont Crest scene. In particular, we think there’s a chance that Leslie may have actually targeted Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) years ago.

We can imagine a scenario in which Leslie went after Ted (Keith Robinson) for months prior to the two actually engaging in an affair. It’s possible she saw the good doctor somewhere in passing and immediately became smitten with him. However, after she did some digging, she learned that Nicole was pregnant. Thinking there wasn’t a strong likelihood Ted would leave a pregnant Nicole, Leslie worked to cause Nicole’s miscarriage. Then, in the wake of Ted and Nicole’s marital strife, Leslie pounced on Ted.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Now Leslie causing Nicole’s miscarriage sounds deplorable, we know. However, over the years in daytime, we’ve seen some pretty deplorable things from soap villains to include kidnapping, theft, sexual assault and murder. So we have no reason not to think that Leslie could be capable of the worst.

If our theory proves correct, then we have to think about who may put the pieces together about Leslie’s dirty deed. Our guts tell us that there’s a chance Kat solves this mystery. She’s already on Leslie’s trail about Lauren, so who’s to say Kat won’t discover more? Not for nothing, the young Richardson is very intuitive.

Our other guess would be that Nicole herself learns of the crime. Leslie has been poking Nicole since the infamous anniversary party, so it’s easy to picture Nicole taking a stand against Leslie and investigating her rival. Then, once the investigation is complete, Nicole could attain the smoking gun, which we are sure would infuriate Nicole. Could the graceful and congenial Nicole then unleash some true Dupree wrath?

For now, this theory about Leslie is just that. However, it’s one we will be on the lookout for in the future.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors