Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole learns the truth and scolds Eva — again?

In a shocking move to some, Beyond the Gates’ Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) has seemingly left the door open to full forgiveness for Eva (Ambyr Michelle). The good doc even allowed Laura (Destiny Love) to call Eva into the office to help Laura get familiarized with the changes that have occurred while she was gone.

Additionally, Nicole admitted to Laura to missing the person whom she thought Eva was. It’s clear that while there’s no love lost between Nicole and Eva’s mom Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), Nicole still has a soft spot for Eva.

Unfortunately, even if Nicole ultimately tells Eva she’s willing to let bygones be bygones, we think any form of reconciliation between the two could be short-lived.

Leslie seems to be on a collision course with Nicole’s daughter Kat (Colby Muhammad). Kat is determined to prove that Leslie was responsible for Laura’s car crash, and we imagine that may lead to Leslie attempting to kill Kat. If Nicole catches wind of a murder attempt on her child, that could prompt Nicole to resent Eva for two reasons.

Colby Muhammad and Ambyr Michelle, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

First, although Nicole has so far done a good job separating the sins of the mother from the daughter, she may understandably become less able to do so if Kat’s life is at risk. But perhaps more importantly, if Kat finds herself in a life-or-death situation, Nicole may see Eva as partly responsible.

Eva is fully aware that her mother is dangerous and ran Laura off the road. However, instead of turning her mother over to authorities, she took the motorcycle helmet and gloves Leslie used to commit the crime and held them as leverage to keep Leslie from turning on her (although Kat wound up getting the evidence). Eva also doesn’t want to see her mother put behind bars. So theoretically, the threat to Kat could have been neutralized if Eva would have just told the truth.

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

When it comes to deception, there are only so many lies a person is usually able to take. Nicole could explode at Eva for making the wrong choice and deceiving her — again. On some level, as a psychiatrist, Nicole may understand the need for Eva to protect her mother. However, Nicole is still human with certain instincts.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Kat does wind up in danger and if Nicole winds up exploding on Eva because of it.