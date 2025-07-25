Weekly Big Brother: Unlocked special episodes kick off on CBS tonight

Want even more Big Brother in your weekly television schedule? Thankfully, the reality TV powers that be have listened to your wishes because just a few short weeks after the premiere of Big Brother season 27 (which debuted on Thursday, July 10—here's how you can tune in online or on TV from around the world), CBS is premiering the all-new Big Brother: Unlocked behind-the-scenes series tonight at 8pm Eastern Time.

Every other Friday night, you can join hosts and Big Brother alum Taylor Hale (who won season 24 of the long-running reality competition series, making her the first Black woman to win the $750,000 prize and the America's Favorite Houseguest title) and season 16 victor Derrick Levasseur as they guide BB fans through never-before-seen footage from the house, interviews, guest appearances and other behind-the-scenes access.

Along with sharing insight as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their perspective throughout the season, Hale and Levasseur will be joined by mystery celebrity guests and surprise show alumni to break down the drama and deliver their reactions.

Like Big Brother proper, Big Brother: Unlocked will air on CBS, which means if you want to tune into the new behind-the-scenes series live on Friday evenings, you're going to need access to the channel. CBS is included with most cable packages but if you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to live stream the show via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs. Previous seasons of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount Plus, and Paramount Plus subscribers will also have access to the 24/7 Live Feeds once the season begins.