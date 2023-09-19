60 Minutes: next episode, how to watch and everything we know

Since 1968, 60 Minutes has been bringing in-depth reporting and exclusive interviews to audiences on many of the biggest stories and interesting topics of the time. That continues with 60 Minutes season 56, as the news program continues to be a fixture of the CBS TV schedule.

Keep up with when the latest episode of 60 Minutes is airing, who's on it and how you can watch it (as well as past episodes and bonus features) right here in our 60 Minutes guide.

When is the next 60 minutes episode?

60 Minutes season 56 is underway, with the latest episode of the news program set to air on Sunday, September 24. It is scheduled to air at 7 pm ET/PT this week.

The exact time of when 60 Minutes is going to air can fluctuate right now for East Coast audiences, as the CBS schedule is impacted by the NFL on CBS slate. If games go long, 60 Minutes can start later than its stated time. If you are on the West Coast, you should not be impacted by this variability.

The most recent episode of 60 Minutes aired on September 17, and featured interviews with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Colorado University football coach Deion Sanders.

60 Minutes journalists

60 Minutes features some of the best TV journalists/correspondents around, with a roster that includes:

Sharyn Alfonsi

Anderson Cooper

Norah O’Donnell

Scott Pelley

Lesley Stahl

Cecilia Vega

L. Jon Wertheim

Bill Whitaker

How to watch 60 Minutes

If you're interested in watching 60 Minutes live every Sunday, you can easily do that if you have a traditional pay-TV plan, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service that carries CBS, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. However, there is also an option if you have cut the cord in favor of streaming, as Paramount Plus with Showtime gives subscribers the ability to watch their local CBS channel live.

Paramount Plus is also a good on-demand option for watching 60 Minutes, as full episodes are available on the streaming platform after they air on CBS for all subscribers.