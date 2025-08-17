TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 18, including a new documentary about Matthew Perry

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, August 18 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, ITV1, 9 pm

(Image credit: (C) ITN Productions)

On 28 October 2023, Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. A medical examiner later ruled that the drug ketamine was the primary cause of death for the 54-year-old actor. This documentary featuring interviews with medical professionals, Hollywood insiders, detectives, lawyers and co-stars looks back at his life, his ongoing addictions and the criminal charges brought against five people complicit in supplying and administering ketamine in the run-up to his untimely death. It’s a sad but interesting watch for fans of the star who was beloved for his best-known role of Chandler Bing but exploited by those cashing in on the addictions that ultimately killed him.

The Real Housewives of London, Hayu

(Image credit: Hayu)

You’ve seen The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Real Housewives of Jersey, now London’s calling for another UK-based franchise. It’s all about glamorous ladies living in some of the capital’s poshest postcodes and it feels closer to the US versions of Housewives, but with a familiar mix of fashion, gossip and dinner party blow-ups! The stylish six are Australian Juliet Mayhew, Iran-born Panthea Parker, RHoJ star Karen Loderick-Peace, entrepreneur Amanda Cronin, Londoner Nessie Welschinger and Juliet Angus, from Chicago.

(Hayu can be accessed, as a separate subscription, on various platforms including Prime Video)

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: Expectation/BBC/Ruaridh Connellan)

This documentary follows the rock star and his family over the last three years of his life. After living in Los Angeles for the past 25 years, Ozzy plans to return to the UK and spend his final days in his Buckinghamshire country house. He faces both a diagnosis of Parkinson's and a series of back injuries that make walking difficult - but nevertheless plans to put on a final concert, that goes ahead just two weeks before his death.

Fake or Fortune? BBC1, 8 pm

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Jonathan Ford)

Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould revisit two paintings that are finally getting the recognition they deserve in this episode of the art investigation series. Back in 2018 they uncovered the identity of the artists behind two stunning portraits from the 18th and 19th centuries, both featuring Black sitters. But there’s a remarkable twist in the tale when, seven years on, they discover how both paintings have ended up hanging on the walls of prestigious London art galleries – and with price tags to match!