General Hospital spoilers: Britt’s return to Port Charles sheds light on what changed Drew?

For many General Hospital viewers, it’s been rather shocking (and difficult) to watch Drew (Cameron Mathison) morph into the most infuriating man in Port Charles. Heck, there’s an argument no one in all of daytime is more loathed than the congressman. Drew has gone through such a drastic change that we decided to look back and focus on the moment his character shifted, in hopes of trying to figure out what happened.

Pinpointing the occasion, we surmised that Drew changed in the aftermath of him being stabbed in prison while he was serving a sentence to spare Carly (Laura Wright) from getting locked up. The shift in his demeanor was slight at the time, shown really in how he interacted with Nina (Cynthia Watros) upon his release from confinement and his insistence that Scout (Cosette Abinante) attend a private school. However, Drew upped the ante when he carried on in an affair with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and tried to blackmail everyone in town.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Having said all of that, our best guess as to what transformed Drew boiled down to the theory that former General Hospital villain Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) somehow faked his death, got plastic surgery to look like Drew and swapped places with him sometime during the prison transport to or from the hospital after the real Drew was stabbed. Furthermore, the real Drew may be held hostage somewhere.

While we think the theory is still plausible, with Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) return, we have to consider another one. As has been talked about on the show, Britt is working for a mystery boss that allegedly cares about her. One who is partnered with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) in this Port Charles takeover plot.

We’ve previously guessed the mystery person is either Cesar Faison (Anders Hove ) or Peter August (Wes Ramsey). If our hunch is right, then we have to consider that somehow during Drew’s prison stabbing and him being treated, either Cesar or Peter got to Drew to again play games with his mind.

Wes Ramsey, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

Longtime General Hospital viewers will recall that Cesar and Peter once worked with Helena (Constance Towers) in kidnapping Drew and enacting their brain-mapping plot to switch his memories with Jason's (Steve Burton). They further made Drew a trained assassin. Is it possible that Cesar or Peter again targeted Drew to use him for some yet-to-be-revealed master scheme? Sure it is. If this is the case, Port Charles is going to be in for one heck of a shocker when the truth comes out, which could easily occur on the back of Britt returning to Port Charles and her boss becoming exposed.

Again, these are just a few theories that could explain Drew’s erratic behavior. It’s entirely possible that Drew morphed into someone unrecognizable for a completely different reason.

