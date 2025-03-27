Laura Wright: things you didn't know about the General Hospital favorite

Carly Spencer is one of the longest-running characters on General Hospital, which has helped make Laura Wright a fan favorite over the years. But we've found some fun facts you might not know about the actress.

Laura Wright’s biggest claim to fame is playing the feisty Carly Spencer on General Hospital. She took over the role in 2005 and has been on the show ever since. Some people might get tired of playing the same role for 20 years, but Laura Wright seems as invested in the character as the fans are.

Laura has been acting on soaps for much of her career, starting out on the ABC soap Loving in 1991. She was a regular on Loving until the show was cancelled in 1995. She signed on to play the same character in a spinoff, The City, until 1997.

The City didn’t last, and Laura joined the CBS soap Guiding Light until 2005. That’s when she jumped to General Hospital, taking over the role of Carly. Similar to her character, Laura Wright has had an interesting life. Some things you may not know about her are:

Laura Wright is dating a General Hospital co-star

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wright has a real-life love affair with previous General Hospital co-star Wes Ramsey. The two started dating in 2017 and are currently still together. Even though they two didn’t begin a romantic relationship until 2017, they met when both of them were working on Guiding Light. Later, Ramsey was cast as Peter August on General Hospital and worked on the soap from 2017-2022.

Laura Wright started acting in eighth grade

She started her career acting in school plays and was an active performer throughout high school. She appeared in high school performances of Gypsy, Our Town and You Can’t Take It With You. She even was cast in a few commercials as a result of her performances.

Laura Wright is an Emmy winner

Wright has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award seven times, all for her role as Carly Spencer. She won the Emmy in 2011, and was nominated in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Laura Wright owns a winery

Well, she’s a co-owner actually. Wright co-owns Standing Sun Wines in Buellton, Calif. The winery is known for making handcrafted Rhone varietal wines from grapes grown in the Santa Ynez valley. Her son John Wright is the winemaker and co-owner of the winery.

Laura Wright has a Goldendoodle

Wright is very active on social media and often shares photos of her beloved Goldendoodle dog, Kimba. She also loves horses and other animals, and posts many photos and videos of travels and adventures.

Laura Wright plays pickleball

In an interview with Woman’s World, Wright mentioned that she plays pickleball four times a week in addition to regular workouts in the gym and three-mile walks. Fitness is very important to her, and she uses a regimen of diet and exercise to help combat severe menopause symptoms.

Due to her experience with perimenopause and menopause systems she is very vocal about encouraging women to take charge of their health and advocate for themselves when it comes to their health.

Laura Wright worked in a gas station

Wright only completed one semester in college before dropping out. After that she worked full-time at her father’s gas station while she took an acting class that convinced her acting was her true calling. Her acting teacher submitted a video of some of the students to ABC when they were casting the soap Loving, and Laura was given an audition for that soap, which launched her career.

Laura Wright Fact File

How old is Laura Wright? Laura Wright is 53 years old. Her birthday is September 11.

Is Laura Wright married? Laura Wright was previously married to John Wright from 1995 to 2016. After their divorce, she began dating Wes Ramsey.

Does Laura Wright have children? Laura Wright has two children. She has a son, John Michael, who is a winemaker and co-owns Standing Sun Wines with her. She also has a daughter, Lauren Wright, who bears a striking resemblance to Laura.

Where was Laura Wright born? Laura Wright was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Clinton, Md.

How tall is Laura Wright? Laura Wright is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.