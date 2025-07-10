The Superman movie quiz: can you get 10 questions correct?
Test you Superman trivia knowledge.
How well do you know the Superman movie franchise? Test your knowledge with What to Watch's Superman movie quiz.
Though Superman had some big screen appearances in the 1940s and 50s in some animated and live-action serials, we're sticking to the main movie franchise with this quiz, starting with 1978's Superman: The Movie to the 2025's Superman.
From behind-the-scenes facts to recalling iconic Superman moments to critical and box office statistics, we've compiled 10 questions that will hopefully test even the most diehard Superman fans.
All questions below are multiple choice, and there's no time limit to the quiz. Hints are available, in which you'll remove one of the possible answers, boosting your odds at making the right guess. Hints are available for each question. Though we do ask you leave it at that; it's not as impressive if you use the internet to find the answers.
Be sure to also share the quiz with friends and other Superman fans to see who gets the better results (bragging rights are always important).
That about covers it, so go ahead and start the quiz directly below.
The 2025 Superman is now playing, and we've got all the details on how to watch Superman right now. As for the rest of the movies from the franchise, all Superman movies are streaming on HBO Max in the US; while all but Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are streaming on Sky TV in the UK.
