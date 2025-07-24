Marvel movie quiz: name the Marvel movies in order
Can you recall 37 MCU movies from the last 17 years?
You may have seen every Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, but can you name them all in order? You can put that question to the test with this What to Watch quiz.
For the better part of two decades, from 2008 to 2025, the MCU has released 37 movies. They have defined this era of movies, delivering some of the most exciting adventures, incredible action sequences, iconic performances and memorable movie endings. But which characters got their own movie first, Thor or Captain America? Spider-Man or Captain Marvel?
Below you can play the quiz, where you will have eight minutes to correctly guess all 37 Marvel movies in order. We’ve given you the year that each movie was released, but if you’re still stumped you can either get a hint that will give you the first letter of the correct answer or you can pass if you know when other movies come out in the timeline. Reminder, this is just movies that are officially part of the MCU, so we’re not counting movies that were previously made by 20th Century Fox/20th Century Studios.
Can you get all 37 Marvel movies in order? How fast can you do it? Play the quiz directly below.
Disney Plus is the place to stream all Marvel movies, as well as the Marvel original TV series like Loki, WandaVision, Ironheart and more.
