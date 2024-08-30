Behind the Scene No. 7: can you guess the movie from the image?

Welcome to Behind the Scene, What to Watch's game where you put your movie knowledge to the test by trying to guess the image that has been edited to hide the characters and key plot details.

Simply hit "Play Quiz" below and get started. Here's the image once again. Note, if you don't know the answer write "pass" and another clue will appear. At the bottom of the page, we have a full explanation of exactly how to play if you get stuck.

Check out the next page to see the revealed image and get some more info on the movie. You can also play previous editions of Behind the Scene right here:

If you need some clarity on how to play, here's the guidelines for Behind the Scene:

How to play our new game in full

If you know the movie straight away from the image, then simply type in the title and if you're correct then the answer will be revealed. Don't know the movie just by the image? That's OK, simply type "pass" and the first clue to help you determine what the movie is will be revealed: the Movie Year. With Movie Year, we give you three other movies from that same year that were released. Again, if this leads you to figure out what movie we've picked this week, then type in the title and the answer will be revealed if right. You can also type in the year if you know that. If you don't know either, you can again hit "pass:" the answer to the Movie Year clue will be revealed to help you as you move on to the next clue... Star Word Scramble. With this clue, you have to unscramble the name of one of the stars of the movie. As with Movie Year, you can again guess the movie title if you now know it or the star's name; if you're correct the answers will be revealed. Or you can type in "pass" and reveal the answer to this and the prompt for the next clue... Movie Quote. Pretty simple, we give you a quote from the movie with a word(s) missing. Guess the movie or the quote to reveal the correct answer, or "pass" to reveal the clue answer and get one final shot to guess the movie. With the "Last Chance," you must take all the clues you now have and make your final guess at the movie. If you give up, you again hit "pass" to reveal it. Time can also run out on you in this game, as you have five minutes to make your guesses. The fewer clues it takes you to guess the movie, the better!