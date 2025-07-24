Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Ready for another scary good time? Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is getting the band back together for the sequel to the 2023 box office hit based on the popular video game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s centers on a security guard and his young sister who discover the animatronic characters at an old kids' restaurant become possessed killing machines at night, though there’s more to this haunt than meets the eye. While critics weren’t the biggest fans of the movie (read our Five Nights at Freddy's review), audiences loved Five Nights at Freddy’s, with the movie scoring more than $290 million at the worldwide box office.

What’s in store with the sequel? Read on for everything you need to know about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 premieres on December 5, exclusively in movie theaters.

That puts it in a different holiday season than the original, which premiered around Halloween.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 cast

Josh Hutcherson’s Mike, Elizabeth Lail’s Vanessa and Piper Rubio’s Abby are all back for the sequel, as are Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and Matthew Lillard as William Afton.

New cast members in the movie include Freddy Carter (Masters of the Air, Shadow and Bone), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Jurassic Park), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale).

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, from a script by Scott Cawthon:

“One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest.

“Former security guard Mike and police officer Vanessa have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby, concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.

“But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer

Watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 trailer right here:

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 director

Emma Tammi, who directed the original Five Nights at Freddy’s, returns to direct the sequel. Freddy’s is certainly her biggest movie credit to date, with her past work being indie horror movies, The Wind and documentaries Election Day: Lies Across America and Fair Chase.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 behind the scenes

Backed by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is produced by Jason Blum and Cawthon.