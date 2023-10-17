Five Nights at Freddy's: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Bonnie the Bunny, Freddy Fazbear, and Chica the Chick are some of the animatronics featured in the movie.

Five Nights At Freddy's joins the 2023 horror movie slate alongside the likes of Saw X and The Exorcist: Believer, meaning the cinemas are flooded with horror offerings to celebrate Halloween.

Based on the anxiety-inducing video game series, we follow a night security guard who takes a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, but it turns out there's more to this job than meets the eye and his life is soon in danger.

Freddy Fazbear is the lovable mascot of the local pizzeria and he is joined by other animal animatronics who used to perform songs and entertain families by day, but by night, they become murderous, wandering the halls of the now abandoned pizzeria.

The series is produced by horror aficionados Blumhouse who have previously brought us the likes of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man, so it's looking like the adaptation is in very good hands.

Are you ready for Freddy? If so, read on to find out everything you need to know about the movie...

Five Nights At Freddy arrives in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

It will simultaneously be released on the streaming service Peacock for US audiences. Peacock is also available to Sky TV customers in the UK.

Five Night's at Freddy's plot

According to the official website, the plot for the movie is: "The film follows Mike, a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before.

"Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria."

It adds: "But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer, Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Five Nights at Freddy's cast

Josh Hutcherson leads the cast as Mike Schmidt, a new security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. This is the player-controlled role of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series, so fans are very familiar with him!

Piper Rubio stars as Abby, Mike's younger sister, whom he is very close to and has custody over. Mary Stuart Masterson plays their Aunt Jane, and Elizabeth Lail is Vanessa, a local police officer.

Finally, Scream star Matthew Lillard plays Steve Raglan, Mike's career counselor.

We also have confirmed voice actors for each of the animatronics, which are as follows; Kevin Foster as Freddy Fazbear, Jade Kindar-Martin as Bonnie, Jessica Weiss as Chica and Roger Joseph Manning Jr. as Foxy.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it's certainly gripping stuff! The creepy game environment comes to life in the trailer, where we get to see the inside of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, and learn more about the creepy lore behind the restaurant.