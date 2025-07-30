Horror fans have already had a handful of good movies to watch in 2025 (The Damned, Heart Eyes, The Monkey, Final Destination: Bloodlines, to name a few), but one more is now playing that genre fans aren’t going to want to miss — Together. And good news, we have all the info you need to know about how to watch Together right here.

Having originally premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Together has been building plenty of buzz, backed by the movie’s near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. But is the horror movie starring real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco playing near you? Is it streaming?

Read on for all the details you need to know in order to watch Together.

How to watch Together in a movie theater

Together is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US. The movie is set to premiere in the UK in a couple of weeks on August 15.

To find exactly where and when Together is playing, you can check out Fandango, available online or as an app. Fandango allows you to see all of the locations in your area where the movie is being shown and what showtimes are available (both that day and future dates). Once you find the showtime that works best for you, you can purchase your Together ticket through Fandango as well.

If you have a particular movie theater that you like to use, you can also check its website directly to see if/when it is playing. Another thing to look into is if the movie theater has a movie theater subscription or membership program (available from many US and UK movie theater chains). These programs offer perks that can include free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets and deals on concessions.

Is Together streaming?

No, you cannot stream Together right now.

Details on Together’s streaming and at-home viewing plans have not been shared yet. We can assume that the movie will first be made available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before it becomes part of the library of a major streaming service.

When more information on Together’s streaming plans are announced we’ll share them here.

What else to know about Together

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, here is the official synopsis for Together:

“Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.”

There’s only one other listed cast member beside Brie and Franco, and that is Damon Herriman, who viewers have seen in recent years in Better Man, The Artful Dodger and The Bikeriders.

We mentioned the movie’s impressive Rotten Tomatoes score, well its official score as of July 30 is a 98% “Certified Fresh.”

If that doesn’t convince you to give Together a try, watch the movie’s trailer below to get a sneak peek: