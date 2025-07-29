Netflix releases first look at Pride and Prejudice — but can it possibly compare to the Colin Firth classic?
The new Pride and Prejudice has big shoes to fill...
Netflix has released a first look picture (below) and fresh casting for its new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice as filming begins in England.
But the big question is, can it possibly compare to the BBC’s iconic version starring Colin Firth as Mr Darcy? It was previously announced that Slow Horses star Jack Lowden has the daunting task of taking on Firth’s role. Now, Netflix has revealed further casting with Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet.
The Bennet sisterhood will feature Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet alongside Heartstopper alumnus Rhea Norwood, as Lydia and newcomers Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish in their debut roles of Kitty and Mary. Louis Partridge will take on Mr Darcy’s nemesis, Mr Wickham with Jamie Demetriou turning his hand to the pompous Mr Collins and Fiona Shaw as the fearsome Lady Catherine de Bourg.
Previously announced key cast includes Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet.
Speaking earlier in the year about the new series, Dolly Alderton (Writer and Executive Producer) said: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.
"Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice' is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count 'Pride and Prejudice' as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."
Netflix has promised a faithful adaptation, but will it be enough to please fans of the Colin Firth version? Indeed, the 1995 drama, which also starred Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, was so good that it made our top 100 shows of all time.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The six-part limited series is likely to drop on Netflix in 2026.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.