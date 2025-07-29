Netflix releases first look at Pride and Prejudice — but can it possibly compare to the Colin Firth classic?

Netflix has released a first look picture (below) and fresh casting for its new adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice as filming begins in England.

But the big question is, can it possibly compare to the BBC’s iconic version starring Colin Firth as Mr Darcy? It was previously announced that Slow Horses star Jack Lowden has the daunting task of taking on Firth’s role. Now, Netflix has revealed further casting with Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet.

The new look Pride and Prejudice (Image credit: Netflix/Ludo Robert)

The Bennet sisterhood will feature Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet alongside Heartstopper alumnus Rhea Norwood, as Lydia and newcomers Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish in their debut roles of Kitty and Mary. Louis Partridge will take on Mr Darcy’s nemesis, Mr Wickham with Jamie Demetriou turning his hand to the pompous Mr Collins and Fiona Shaw as the fearsome Lady Catherine de Bourg.

Previously announced key cast includes Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet.

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is the new Mr Darcy (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Speaking earlier in the year about the new series, Dolly Alderton (Writer and Executive Producer) said: "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.

"Jane Austen’s 'Pride and Prejudice' is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count 'Pride and Prejudice' as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."

Netflix has promised a faithful adaptation, but will it be enough to please fans of the Colin Firth version? Indeed, the 1995 drama, which also starred Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, was so good that it made our top 100 shows of all time.

The six-part limited series is likely to drop on Netflix in 2026.