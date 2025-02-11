Little House On The Prairie reboot on Netflix: everything we know

Little House On The Prairie on Netflix has Rebecca Sonnenshine (above) as showrunner.

Little House On The Prairie was a huge television hit back in the 1970s. The series set in 19th century Minnesota and starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert was almost compulsive watching for a whole generation and was supposed to be the favorite TV show of US President Ronald Reagan.

Based on the semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie children’s books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the show followed the Ingalls family who lived on a farm in Minnesota, America in the late 1880s. Now, there's a Netflix reboot of Little House On The Prairie in the pipeline which promises to be "part family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West." Netflix also reveals "the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier".

Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries, Archive 81), is creating the new series as showrunner and executive producer. She is a lifelong fan.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” said Sonnenshine. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Here’s everything we know about the new Netflix series Little House On The Prairie…

The Little House On The Prairie book series was a favorite read from the 1930s onwards. (Image credit: Alex Hinds / Alamy)

The all-new Little House On The Prairie will launch on Netflix and we’ll let you know as soon a date as soon as it is announced, but we're not expecting it to be earlier than 2026.

Little House on the Prairie on Netflix plot

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books, which were written during the Great Depression in 1930s America, followed the Ingalls family, led by Charles and Caroline, as they left their home in Wisconsin to head towards Kansas in the hope of finding a better, more prosperous life. In Minnesota, Pa built a cozy cabin for his family but they faced many challenges on the frontier, such as a lack of food and money, illness, prairie fires, harsh winters and threats from the surrounding wildlife. The Ingalls family faced the hardships of pioneer life with courage, resilience and solidarity. At the moment, it’s unclear how much the new adaptation will deviate from the books, but it is largely expected to follow similar storylines, as did the original Little House On The Prairie series in the 1970s.

Little House On The Prairie on Netflix cast

The cast of the Netflix series Little House On The Prairie has yet to be announced but when we hear who will be starring, we’ll update this page.

More about the original series of Little House On The Prairie

The Ingalls family in the original 1970s series of Little House On The Prairie.. (Image credit: Getty Images/NBC Universal)

The original series of Little House On The Prairie ran from 1974 until 1983 and was a huge success. It starred Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls, a farmer who moved his family out to the American West. Karen Grassle played his wife, Caroline while Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, Lindsay Greenbush and later Matthew Labyorteaux also starred as their children Laura, Mary, Carrie and Albert. Other stars included Katherine MacGregor and Richard Bull as store owners Nels and Harriet Oleson plus their kids Nellie (Alison Arngrim) and Jonathan Gilbert (Melisssa's real life brother) as Willie. Charlotte Stewart played kindly school teacher Miss Beadle.

The original series of Little House On The Prairie was one of the most popular TV shows of all time and is still syndicated and loved by modern audiences. Starting in 1974 around the time of the Watergate scandal in Washington DC, the series culturally was said to help the American public get over the political traumas of the 1970s by reaffirming their trust in core American beliefs and family values, reminding viewers how the United States was built by pioneers like the Ingalls family.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet. When one drops, we’ll add it to this page.