The Hunting Wives: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series
The drama is based on the novel of the same name.
Looking for a brand-new drama to sink your teeth into this summer? Well, look no further than The Hunting Wives, the Brittany Snow-led series that sees her try to fit in with a new circle of friends in a small Texas town. Unfortunately for her, once she befriends these gal pals, she quickly learns this isn’t exactly the wholesome bunch and tries her best not to drown in their level of drama.
Want to know more about the series based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb? Here's everything we know about The Hunting Wives.
The Hunting Wives release date
The Hunting Wives premieres all of season 1 on Monday, July 21 on Netflix. For those interested in watching, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix currently offers several options for would-be subscribers.
The Hunting Wives plot
Here’s an official synopsis of The Hunting Wives:
"The Hunting Wives is a racy drama that follows newcomer Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow) as she becomes entranced with Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman), a seductive socialite, and her exclusive circle of affluent girlfriends, known as the Hunting Wives, in a small East Texas town. Underneath the Southern charm lies a world of temptation and dangerous liaisons. Margo's magnetic charm and the group's intoxicating allure awaken Sophie’s dormant passions, leading her down a treacherous path lined with jealousy, deadly suspicion, and murder."
The Hunting Wives cast
Again, starring as Sophie O’Neil is Brittany Snow. The experienced actress has been in a number of projects in Hollywood, including The Pitch Perfect movie series as Chloe, 2007’s Hairspray as Amber Von Tussle, The Night Agent season 2 as Alice and Someone Great as Blair.
Joining Snow in The Hunting Wives are the following:
- Malin Akerman (Watchmen) as Margo
- Jaime Ray Newman (The Big Cigar) as Callie
- Evan Jonigkeit (Somebody I Used to Know) as Graham
- George Ferrier (Sweet Tooth) as Brad
- Katie Lowes (Scandal) as Jill
- Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr
- Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire) as Jed
- Chosen Jacobs (Sneakerella) as Jamie
- Branton Box (Mayans M.C.) as Sheriff Jonny
The Hunting Wives trailer
Check out the trailer for the brand-new series. It certainly has us intrigued enough to tune in.
