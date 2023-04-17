The Night Agent season 2: everything we know

The Night Agent season 2 is on its way after the enormous success of the first, which has rapidly become one of the most-watched new series on Netflix.

As of April 2022, The Night Agent season 1 had been viewed for more than 168.7 million hours, making it the second-highest viewing time for any show on the streamer.

Following this huge global achievement, the series was commissioned for a second outing, following the thrilling conclusion which saw Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) boarding a plane, ready to take on a new mission.

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix spoke about the renewal, saying: “We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world.

"Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

Here's everything we know about The Night Agent season 2 so far.

It's too early to determine a release date for the second outing, but the first season was released on March 23, 2023, and consisted of 10 episodes.

The second season is in very early development at the moment, having only just been renewed by Netflix.

The Night Agent season 2 plot

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso as season 1 leads Rose and Peter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Considering season 1 of The Night Agent was based on a singular novel, right now we don't know what the new plot could consist of. But series creator Shawn Ryan is keen to give fans more.

The first season wrapped up the mystery in a very solid ending, which gives the creators and writers room to develop another story entirely.

In an interview with Collider, he said: "I always knew that I wanted each season to be a mostly standalone story. In this case, the center of gravity was Washington D.C and the White House, and it had this host of characters, but for the most part, we answered most questions and we’ve settled what happened in that. Hopefully, that’s a really satisfying journey for the audience."

We will have to wait patiently to find out more.

The Night Agent season 2 cast

Gabriel Basso is likely to come back as the titular night agent as he's at the heart of the drama.

Beyond that we don't know who's likely to be in it, but we'd expect some familiar faces from the first series to pop up.

Is there a trailer?

It's far too early for any trailers or teasers. Watch this space!