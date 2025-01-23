The Night Agent season 2 episode 5 recap: a rushed plan goes gravely wrong

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government.

From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 5.

Episode five starts five years ago with Catherine meeting a prisoner, Sergeant Sami Saidi, arrested for killing a civilian during a military operation, despite doing great service before it. While she tries to question him on his motive, he says the missions were classified. She says her theory is that Sergeant Theo Miller shot the civilian, Aisha Al-Bashir, in Ramadi and that Sami is being used as a cover up for a nephew of a four-star general. She starts to speak to him in Arabic. He reveals he speaks lots of different languages. Then, Catherine reveals she wants to free him and recruit him for Night Action.

Iranian ambassador Abbas and Javad grow suspicious of a leak (Image credit: Netflix)

Back in the present day, Catherine tells Peter to wait until the end of the day for Noor to hand over the photos or they’ll have to expose her to the Iranian ambassador. Rose is upset that they’d turn on Noor, but Catherine says blackmail might be the only option and a lot more is at risk.

At the Iranian mission, Abbas and Javad are discussing the events of the party. They’re now concerned about a leak in the mission. Javad runs into Noor and asks if she’s been crying, she lies and says she’s unwell. As Javad leaves, Haleh starts to question Noor about what she’s been up to and why her phone was found upstairs when no-one should’ve been up there.

Meanwhile at Peter’s apartment, Rose is insisting they get Noor’s family out of Iran like they promised. He said the CIA are working on it, but she asks how he can trust them after Warren worked for them. Meanwhile, Solomon Vega is with his sister Celeste at the doctors, revealing that she knows he's alive. They talk about how he’s worked for the buyer for six years and that all the money goes to Celeste so he can’t quit. She insists he asks for more money.

Catherine brings in another Night Action agent to help (Image credit: Netflix)

Catherine and Peter meet up in the basement where they usually meet Noor. This time, she brings Sami Saidi, the prisoner she recruited five years ago. Peter informs him of the plan he's come up with to get Noor’s family out of Isfahan. They tell Sami about Foxglove and the risk the weapons pose, which is why it's so important to get the photos of the files from Noor as they believe it will reveal more.

Catherine suggests that they still blackmail Noor and buy Sami some more time to do the extraction, but Peter is concerned that the Iranian mission will uncover Noor before they can get the files. Sami agrees to do it Peter’s way to protect Noor and Catherine says she’ll find someone to fly him into Isfahan undetected that afternoon. Noor arrives to discuss the plan and gives as much intel about her family as possible.

Back at Peter’s apartment, Rose has a video call with her boss, Artoun. He reveals they actually love the changes she made to his code and they want to use AdVerse as a tracking tool now instead. Rose is concerned that selling it to the wrong people would have grave consequences. She threatens to quit unless she’s made chief technology officer, given equity, and that an ethics board is assembled to make sure they vet what happens to the technology before it goes bad.

To gain her family's asylum, Noor sacrifices her own safety (Image credit: Netflix)

Solomon is now with the buyer waiting for someone to arrive. He poses that he’d like a raise, but they’re interrupted by a man's arrival. Solomon steps out of the car with a package. In exchange for the package, the man reveals that Peter Sutherland hasn’t worked for anyone in Bangkok or the US in the past ten months, so can't find out who he's working for. The man hands over intel on Camp David.

Elsewhere, Noor and Sami are speaking to Noor’s mom over the phone telling her to get ready for extraction. Noor insists she wants to be with Peter tomorrow to check they get out safely. After she leaves, Sami asks Peter why he’s so on edge and he explains about Alice dying. He tells him that he should have a moral anchor that guides what he does, for him it’s his little sister, and Peter should have one too.

At the mission the next day, Javad brings Noor food to make her feel better. He then calls Haleh in for a private meeting. He asks her about the party and confirms that she was responsible for hiring the caterers. He shows her a photo of Peter. When she says she doesn’t recognize him, he doesn’t believe her. He then asks her about the guest list and shows a photo of Rose and Emil and questions how they gained entry. He then shows a photo of Haleh speaking to Rose on the staircase. When asked about the phone, she says it was hers, even though it was Noor’s. Haleh hands over her phone to which Javad replies that it looks nothing like the one in the photo. He mentions bringing in her husband, Bijan, and she insists he has nothing to do with it. Desperate, she reveals it was in fact Noor’s phone, but as Javad goes downstairs to find her, she’s leaving down the stairs and he watches her go.

Noor waits patiently in New York for her family's extraction (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, Solomon and the buyer are looking over the intel on Camp David. Peter has been deleted from the files and they try to figure out who did it and why. They discuss how they heard Alice say Night Action over the radio in Bangkok and they’re suspicious as to whether that will lead them to Peter. The buyer says they can’t afford to have blind spots this close to the finish line. He returns to the conversation about a raise. He thanks him for his help with Foxglove and offers him a promotion and a raise. He tasks him with finding Peter and bringing him to him.

While Noor is out, Javad goes into her room and starts searching through her belongings. Abbas calls him asking what happened with the interrogation of Haleh and Bijan. He hides the truth. Abbas goes to check the briefcase and realizes it’s open.

Meanwhile, Rose, Peter, and Noor meet Catherine to hear about the extraction in Iran. Catherine confirms Sami is in Isfahan, but they have to wait for the phone to ring with any updates. Catherine grasps a religious necklace in her hand. It cuts to Sami driving towards the apartment. Noor’s brother, Farhad, is on the phone to his girlfriend talking about being at the army base. Sami arrives and is surprised to hear that Noor’s mother hadn’t told Farhad what was happening and Farhad is in fact angry and refuses to leave. Sami calls Noor to ask her to speak with her brother and while she tries to convince him that she did this for their family and so that he doesn’t have to go to the army, he still refuses and the situation becomes increasingly tense.

Night Action agent Sami must deal with a plan going terribly wrong (Image credit: Netflix)

A neighbor, Babak, comes to the door and asks if they’re okay. Farhad starts telling him what’s really going on while his mom and Sami try to quieten him. Babak refuses to leave, so Sami invites him in and he leaves, angrily, to go and get something. At this point, Peter tells Catherine to pull Sami out and Noor says not without her family and that she’ll destroy the photos of the files if they do. Peter and Noor begin explaining to Farhad what Noor has done to earn their asylum and that she is in danger. He says if he goes with Sami, he’ll be keeping his sister safe. He agrees.

As they try to leave though, Babak comes back with a weapon and more men. Sami has to fight them off, but manages to get them in the car and drives away. The police have been called and while Sami evades them, Farhad tells his mom he's still not leaving and he wants to be dropped off. The police suddenly pull Sami over and start questioning him. They get Sami to step out of the car and realizing that the mission is going bad, he pulls out a knife and stabs the officer. He then shoots both officers dead.

As Sami tries to return to the car, Farhad gets out and picks up one of the officer’s guns and holds it up at Sami. His mom pleads with him to stop, but Farhad takes a shot at Sami. In defence, Sami takes a shot back and kills him. The mom screams and refuses to get in the car, so he handcuffs her and takes her regardless.

Back in New York, the phone finally rings and Peter answers. Sami tells him what happened and that the brother is dead. Sami says he’ll return with Noor’s mom. When Peter hangs up the phone, Noor asks if her family are safe and he tells her that they are.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.