The Night Agent season 2 episode 6 recap: a new plan puts Catherine in danger

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government.

From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 6.

The sixth episode begins 13 years earlier. Catherine is in a car doing surveillance with a man, Noah. He hands her the religious necklace she was holding in episode five and they keep watch on the home of their target, Anton. In the middle of the night, they see Anton leave and break into his home. They install surveillance in his wall sockets. But as Catherine searches around, she notices another bed and calls for Noah to warn him that she doesn’t think they’re alone. At the same time, a man grabs Noah from behind and stabs him in the neck, killing him. As he turns on Catherine next, he almost strangles her to death, but she reaches into her pocket and uses the necklace Noah gave her to stab him in the eye and overpowers him. She uses her phone and calls in Night Action.

Javad and Abbas meet with Solomon in secret (Image credit: Netflix)

The man is taken into custody and Catherine is called in by her boss. He reveals the man is Yuri Abramov and he's given up Anton's whereabouts, as well as who their man inside the Pentagon is. He asks Catherine to work on the case to expose Yuri’s mole in the Pentagon. His name is Peter Sutherland, Peter's dad.

In the present day, Peter asks Noor to hand over the files and says they’ll put her in a safe house. At the same time, Noor’s phone keeps ringing - it’s Haleh. As Noor steps out to answer, Peter reveals to Catherine and Rose the truth, that Farhad died. Haleh tells Noor to get back to the Iranian mission quickly as Javad knows about the phone. But, when Noor tells Catherine she wants to go back, she's told she can't. Noor notices that Rose is now upset and wants to talk to her alone. Rose lies and says that Farhad broke his arm when they were trying to leave. Trusting her, Noor hands over the drive with all the files and the password. Rose hands it over to Peter and Catherine, but leaves upset.

Elsewhere, Abbas and Javad go to meet Solomon again. Abbas reveals that Americans were inside his mission looking for the list Solomon sold him. Javad shows him the photos of Peter and Rose. Solomon denies knowing either of them, but Abbas suspects him. Javad demands that the files are stored securely in his safe from now on.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Catherine opens the files from Noor. It’s a list of Iranian dissidents living in Europe leaked by a French organization called DGSE, which is only relevant to the Iranian government, not them. Disheartened that the files were not about Foxglove, they determine that there must be a connection somehow between the Iranians, Solomon, and the buyer, that will lead them eventually to Foxglove. They run one of the files for location data to plan their next move, knowing now that they need to get to Solomon.

Visiting his father in The Hague reveals the real plan to Tomás (Image credit: Netflix)

It cuts to The Hague as Tomás is visiting his father. He wants to discuss what Markus did, but his father defends Markus's actions. Tomás says he’s trying to work on a plan, but it’s hard when his father has been convicted of war crimes. His father says he knows what Markus is doing because he instructs him. His plan is to make an example of the Americans, not just expose them for their lies. He claims that he used chemical weapons on his people that the Americans sold to him. To make an example then, he needs the chemical weapons. Tomás realizes his father didn’t tell him the truth because he didn’t trust him to give the money over that he needed to carry out his plan. He says he doesn’t think Tomás is up for the job, but he wants him to prove him wrong.

Noor comes back to the mission and asks Javad to talk. He leads her up to his office. She tells him the phone was hers and that Haleh had nothing to do with it. She hands over her phone for him to search. She says she only went upstairs during the party because she needed the toilet. He says he’ll need to tell Abbas, and Noor says she’ll be fired. Javad explains that he has bigger problems right now, such as finding out why the Americans were on the mission snooping around. He then mentions Abbas’s daughter, Shirin, and how she turned on Iran after studying abroad and falling for a man.

Back at Peter’s apartment, Rose has a call with her therapist and says she wants to open up about her aunt and uncle’s death and everything that happened after it. She’s worried if she stays with Peter, she’ll fall into a bad state again. Elsewhere, Catherine follows a woman named Jacqueline. They meet in a restaurant and it's revealed that Jacqueline works for the UN. She reveals that Noor's files are French intel and asks Jacqueline who leaked them. When Jacqueline says she doesn’t know, Catherine reveals that she tracked the printout of the files to a shop and on the surveillance footage there is Jacqueline. She tells her she knows she’s an undercover agent for the DGSE and that she won’t expose her if she introduces her to Solomon.

With Noor's intel not as they hoped, the team change tact (Image credit: Netflix)

Meanwhile, Peter reveals to Rose that the intelligence wasn’t what they hoped for. Catherine calls and reveals that Jacqueline has been selling state secrets to Solomon for years. Catherine says she’s got a meeting with Solomon, but that she’ll go in herself as he doesn’t know her face. After the meeting, Peter is tasked with following him to see where he goes - hoping it would be back to the buyer.

Solomon tells the buyer that Jacqueline wants to make an introduction to someone new. He’s immediately suspicious that this has happened too closely to Peter getting inside the Iranian mission and so he’s happy to set it up. Elsewhere, Tomás flies home and calls Markus all fired up from the conversation with his father. He asks him to save him a seat on the truck tomorrow. He seems surprised, but agrees. Tomás says that he now approves of his father’s plans.

Catherine goes to meet Rose. She wants her to watch surveillance while she meets with Solomon, but Rose refuses. Catherine brings up Rose’s aunt and uncle and says that Night Action had to go dark after they died. She tries to convince Rose to help her and her persuasion pays off as Rose agrees, though she demands to know everything about the mission and Foxglove.

Javad grows closer to revealing Noor's secret (Image credit: Netflix)

Noor is trying to pack to leave, but Javad interrupts her and says she needs to come with him. Meanwhile, Catherine goes with Jacqueline for the meet. She asks her why she is selling state secrets and she reveals she got dropped from field work because of her age, but that when she started trading intel, the home office found she was still useful.

Javad takes Noor to Abbas. He informs her that her mother is now missing and that a body was found on the road. He shows her a photo of her brother’s body. Seeing that Farhad has died, she storms out.

Catherine and Jacqueline arrive at the meet and Peter and Rose have eyes on the building, but can’t see inside. Solomon has three of his team patrolling the streets and one breaks away from the pack, circling where Peter is standing. Using the cameras, Rose instructs him how to get away. But, she calls him on the phone rather than continuing to talk over comms as she realizes that Solomon's team are somehow listening in. She says whenever he changes direction, so do they. They then realize that Catherine is in danger.

With Catherine in danger, Peter battles to help her (Image credit: Netflix)

Catherine and Jacqueline sit with Solomon and explain that she has intel she can sell, but he questions Jacqueline as to why she’d put their relationship at risk for a friend. He asks for a word in private. Taking her to the side, he says that in all his years, a source has never referred anyone to him. He calls her out as a rat, pulls out his gun, and kills her. He then turns the gun on Catherine and demands she tells him all about Peter and Night Action. Meanwhile, Peter is trying to get to Catherine, but Solomon’s team are still swarming the building. As he descends down the side, they're still pursuing him, but he manages to escape by pretending over comms that he's boarded a bus.

Rose calls him to say he’s only got about five minutes to get to Catherine before they figure out what they’re doing. Fortunately, Peter makes it to Catherine in time and Solomon shoots at him. As Solomon is distracted by Peter's presence, Catherine knocks him to the ground. They both hold guns to him and to this, he laughs.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.