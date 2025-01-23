The Night Agent season 2 episode 9 recap: an impending terror attack and saving Rose

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller.

Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government. From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 9.

The penultimate episode begins ten months ago, Rose and Peter are holding hands and walking around Washington. It’s the day before he leaves for Night Action and she doesn’t want him to go, worrying that he’ll end up like her aunt and uncle, who were also night agents.

To find Rose, Peter must break into the UN building in New York (Image credit: Netflix)

In the present day, Markus’s team are loading up canisters of the chemical agent to transport. Dr. Cole says he’s completed the batch, but they ask for more. Dr. Cole and Rose discuss how much devastation this would cause and Rose suggests that they mess with the next batch to make it inactive.

Elsewhere, Peter and Noor arrive at the UN building. She says that he should speak to a man called Lars who works for the Secretary General. As they head inside, Peter tells Noor to call Sami once she’s done and that he'll take her to her mother. At the Iranian mission, Abbas tells Javad what Noor has done, leaving with the files. Javad threatens Abbas and says he’s going to find Noor. Haleh is listening outside the door.

Noor hands the files over to the French diplomat, but Haleh calls her and warns her that Javad is coming. Meanwhile, Peter steals an ID card from IT on his way to the Secretary General so that he can gain access to the computer. There’s an election rally for Hagan outside the UN and Sami and Catherine arrive tracking Peter’s phone. As Peter tries to use the computer, Lars wants him to do an IT job on his laptop. Lars grows suspicious so Peter grabs him and demands to know where the file is and he’s told it’s down in the archives. Noor arrives at the rally to meet Sami, but Javad grabs her. She barges into someone to cause a fight between Javad and the men in the rally. As they begin to fight, Noor runs off. Fortunately, Sami finds her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Lars takes Peter to the archives, he tries to escape and alerts a guard. Peter fights him off and they head into the archives where Peter retrieves the UN file for Solomon's boss. As he leaves, Catherine spots him and starts chasing him, but as she’s doing so Solomon grabs her and takes her away. As he demands she get into the trunk of a car, she fights him off, kicking him into a broken pipe and kills him.

Abbas turns on Javad in a bold power play (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at the lab, Dr. Cole has changed the batch, but it’s a darker color. As Markus notices, he brings out Dr. Cole’s wife and stabs her in the stomach. He says if he makes a proper batch this time, he’ll be able to save her, but if he takes his time, she’ll die.

Javad goes back to the Iranian mission and gets a gun from his office. Abbas pulls him into his office for a chat and shows him video footage of him with Noor and asks what their relationship is. Javad says he was purely gathering information, but Abbas accuses Javad of help Noor, as well moving the list to his office for her. He gets his guards to restrain Javad. Javad angered says he’ll have Abbas hung for his accusations, but Abbas calls in witnesses; Haleh and Bijan. Defeated, Javad is told he's being sent back to Iran for his crimes.

Elsewhere, Noor is finally reunited with her mother. Meanwhile, Dr. Cole suggests that he makes a reaction that’ll kill them both, but destroy the K.X and the lab, too. Rose refuses. Instead, she suggests they make a chemical agent that they can use to knockout the guards to escape.

The buyer finally reveals Rose's locations (Image credit: Netflix)

Markus has a private call with Viktor, though he questions why Tomás is not there. Markus reveals that he killed him for his betrayal, but Viktor is not upset and is instead determined to make an example of the West. He gives the orders for the terror attack.

Peter goes to meet the buyer and hands over the file. Before he does, he demands to know what it is. He says he knows it’s a criminal case file, but wants to know about who. The buyer reveals it’s on Viktor Bala, convicted of using K.X. on his own people. He says that Viktor believes someone in the ICC or UN removed the US’s involvement in which they sold the chemical agent to him. The file would prove the Secretary General did it, as Viktor claims, exposing a huge secret. The buyer is pleased with the file and also that he now has Peter, an agent from Night Action, at his mercy. He says he’ll keep his secret safe, but only if Peter answers the phone he hands to him whenever he wants him to. He finally reveals where Rose and the chemical weapon is - a warehouse in Brooklyn.

Peter saves Rose, but the chemical weapons are already en route to the UN (Image credit: Netflix)

Back with Catherine, Deputy Director Mosley turns up to see Solomon’s body. Peter calls her and reveals the location and that she wants her to meet him there so he can explain everything. At the lab, they successfully knock out the guards with a chemical agent. Rose notices that the team transporting the K.X. will be wearing United Nations maintenance crew outfits. As Rose and Dr. Cole wear gas masks, they successfully free his family. But, as they try to escape, more men turn up and grab Dr. Cole’s wife and Rose. While Dr. Cole escapes with his daughter, he tells her to run while he goes back for his wife.

Fortunately, Peter shows up and takes Dr. Cole's daughter's gas mask to head inside. Dr. Cole knocks out the man holding his wife and Rose hostage, but before he can get away too, he is beaten to death. Meanwhile, Rose and Dr. Cole’s wife hide in a van and Peter finds them. He tells them to stay silent while he looks for the other man. They fight and while it looks like Peter is about to lose, Rose comes and pulls the guard's mask off, knocking him out.

As Catherine and the police arrive, but while Rose and Peter have survived, the men have already escaped with the chemical weapon, K.X. Rose reveals that Tomás Bala was doing this on behalf of Viktor, but that his cousin Markus killed him and has taken over. She tells them that Markus and his men are headed to the UN building and Peter reveals that Viktor blames the UN for framing him after selling him K.X. and then hiding the fact. Rose says Markus and his men have 15 canisters that could kill thousands. It cuts to the UN building where Markus and his men are loading the canisters into the vent system.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.