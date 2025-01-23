The Night Agent season 2 episode 3 recap: finding the man who killed Alice

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government. From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 3.

This episode begins seven months ago as Rose interviews for her job at AdVerse. She says she doesn’t want to be a CEO, she just wants to write code. Back in the present day, Peter has answered Warren's phone. An unknown man tells him that he’s a hard man to track down and that he wants to make a deal. Viewers are shown that it’s the man from Bangkok that received the thumb drive from Warren, but Peter doesn't know. He tells Peter to give himself up to his gunmen or Rose won’t make it out of the city safely. At this point, Peter realizes who he's speaking to and that because Peter can ID the man, he knows he's a threat to him. Peter declines his deal.

Chased by gunmen, Rose turns to Peter to help her escape (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gunmen try to break down the door, Peter calls Rose and tells her to hide. The gunmen with Peter break in and start shooting. While Peter runs, he tells Rose what to do to evade the people chasing her. While she evades them successfully at one point, she's then grabbed by the man that handed the hard drive over to the man in Bangkok. He grabs her, but she manages to stab him in the arm and escape. As she’s running away, a hand grabs her and pulls her into cover. It’s Catherine.

Catherine wants Rose to lead her to Peter and she agrees. Peter accuses Catherine of being untrustworthy, and she says he went dark after Alice’s death because he doesn't know who he can trust now. But, while he says he had nothing to do with the job going wrong, Catherine says he can’t prove it. Instead, she says she’s pulling him out of the mission entirely. He says he’s the only one who knows who the buyer is and who has the leaked information, so she needs him.

He reveals that the buyer’s men shot Alice, then they shot Warren, and then they came after Rose. He says he can’t stop until he finds the buyer himself and Catherine agrees that he can keep looking. They’ll find the gunman who shot Alice and grabbed Rose and find out who he works for. Back at Peter’s apartment, Rose reveals she thinks the buyer tracked her down, which led to finding him and that Catherine has organized a way for her to go back to California safely.

Noor delves deeper for secrets worth sharing (Image credit: Netflix)

At the Iranian residences, Noor, her friend Haleh, and Haleh’s partner Bijan joke about how Javad likes Noor. Haleh offers to cover for Noor so she can go and have lunch with him. When Noor suggests the next day, Haleh says that Abbas and Javad will be going out to a secret meeting.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next morning, Noor runs into Javad on the way to work and proposes they have lunch together. He confirms that he’s going out with Abbas during lunch and she suggests she meets him wherever he's going. He refuses the offer, but instead she says she’ll wait for him and eat when he gets back. Elsewhere, Rose opens up to Peter about how her therapist says she hasn’t processed what she’s been through. He reveals he dreams about Alice dying. He agrees that she should go under protection as Catherine has suggested.

Meanwhile, Noor goes to a shop and buys a tracking device, which she places in Abbas’s coat. She tracks Abbas and Javad and sees them entering a building. Back at the apartment, Rose uses her code to track down Arthur, the alias of the gunman that was Warren’s link to the buyer, who shot Alice and attacked her. She runs a search eliminating any of the aliases he’s known by and searching simply for who he was in the time period before these names.

Tomás and his cousin Markus make dangerous plans (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, two men share a drink at a bar. There's called Tomás who addresses the other one as Elliot and says that his father is imprisoned in The Hague. He wants Elliot to arrange a meeting for him with the foreign secretary to help. He refuses and says the foreign secretary won’t defend a dangerous war criminal. Tomás’s girlfriend Sloane shows up, breaking up the conversation.

Noor continues to watch the building and witnesses a man turn up, the man is 'Arthur', the man Rose and Peter are looking for. She takes a photo of him. At the apartment, Rose pulls up an article online from six years ago for a deceased Marine named Solomon Vega and that he’s survived by his sister, Celeste. As she tries to continue her search, she’s locked out and it says user account has been disabled. Her boss, Artoun, calls her and asks her what she’s doing to his code. He thinks she’s blindsiding him to make a play for an investor. She tries to say she’s searching for her mom, but he said she’s locked out of AdVerse and needs to come back to California to see if she still has a job. Fortunately, Peter was able to conduct a search for Solomon's sister and finds an address.

Meanwhile, Noor takes more photos of the man that met with Abbas, as well as photos of Abbas with a briefcase that has been handed over. She sends the photos, but the man she's working for says they’re worthless if they don’t know what’s inside the briefcase. She suggests she finds out, but he says it’s dangerous. Desperate to get her family out of Iran, she says she’ll do it.

Catherine and Peter struggle to trust each other (Image credit: Netflix)

Rose and Peter go to visit Solomon’s sister, Celeste. They pretend that they’re looking for him because Rose’s dad was a Marine that worked alongside Solomon. She tells them her brother died of suicide. Celeste says her brother looked after her after she lost her legs in a hit-and-run. Once they leave, Peter has stolen a bank statement which reveals she’s receiving payments from a company called KinCare Trust. They think this will lead them to Solomon’s buyer. Rose tells Catherine what they’ve found out and asks to stay longer, instead of going back to California under protection as she had planned.

After the secret meeting, Javad and Noor go out for lunch and they flirt with each other. Elsewhere, Catherine meets with Rose and Peter. She says Solomon has been completely wiped from the system. Instead, she’ll start looking into KinCare Trust. As Peter struggles to trust Catherine, he asks her about what really happened in Bangkok, but she says she found nothing to suggest a leak. Peter shares what Warren told him about Foxglove, the military weapons program and Rose tells Peter to play her the tape from the recording device, which he'd hidden from Catherine. As he plays it, the episode cuts to men driving a truck, but they're pulled off the road by gunmen led by a man called Markus. He murders the men and steals the truck, though it's not clear what's inside it yet.

Rose decides to stay in New York to help Peter (Image credit: Netflix)

Though they agreed that Rose would head home, Peter agrees to keep Rose under his protection. At the same time, Catherine shows the photos to them from Noor that show Solomon meeting with Abbas, the Iranian ambassador. Catherine tells Peter that they’re taking over Noor’s case and will meet with her tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Markus calls Tomás, the man who met Elliot at the bar earlier looking to help his father locked in The Hague. It's revealed that they're cousins and Markus says that even though they had a plan, he'd killed the men and stolen the whole truck. Tomás looks unnerved by this revelation.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.