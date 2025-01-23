The Night Agent season 2 episode 8 recap: the threat of chemical weapons draws closer

The Night Agent season 2 marks the return of Netflix's popular action thriller. Peter Sutherland is now working for Night Action, a top-secret program tasked with uncovering corruption and treason within the government.

From his very first mission it quickly becomes clear that Peter doesn't know who he can trust, and so he must fight to uncover the truth. A truth that leads him down a dark path of intelligence leaks and highly dangerous situations.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Night Agent season 2 episode 8.

Episode eight begins 17 years ago. Viktor Bala is holding a dinner with his son, Tomás, in attendance. His father is angry as Tomás doesn’t use their family name at school, instead using his mother’s name, Dargin. For this, he humiliates him and takes away his dinner. He tells his father it would be hard for him in England if he said he was from a family of warmongers. Viktor slaps him and Tomás leaves. Markus follows him. He tells him to come back and that he should respect the Bala name, though he also reveals that he was the one that told Viktor that Tomás wasn’t using the family name. Tomás slaps Markus.

Peter finally meets with Solomon's boss (Image credit: Netflix)

In the present day, Tomás, Markus and the team have brought Rose, Dr. Cole, and his family to a secret location. They lock Dr. Cole’s family in a fridge unit and say they need Dr. Cole and Rose to work in the lab. Meanwhile, Peter has driven Solomon out of the city. Solomon promises that he’ll phone his boss and take Peter to him. Elsewhere, Catherine arrives at Dr. Cole’s house where Deputy Director Mosley is. She says she’s trying to trace Peter, but that for now, she’s lost him. He says that Foxglove is not Night Action’s responsibility anymore, Peter is.

At the lab, Dr. Cole argues that K.X. cannot actually be made and that Foxglove was all theory. Markus says he will have to, if he wants his family to live. He says he'll need time and a team and that one mistake would be catastrophic, but Markus isn’t interested. Rose says they need to start working while they try and find a way out.

Solomon takes Peter to his boss who tells him if he wants something from him, referring to Foxglove and the location of Dr. Cole and his family, and most importantly Rose, that he'll need to pay for it. The buyer reveals he sold the chemical weapon to the bigger buyer who was most likely to achieve the goal, though his goal is not clear. Peter asks him what he wants in exchange for their location. He says he wants something from the Secretary General of the UN - a case file. He tells him the file number and tells him if he wants to save Rose’s life, he'll need to bring the file.

Peter realizes it’s not just about retrieving the file, but also that the man will then own him for what he’s done. But, the buyer knows Peter will do it because of how much he cares for Rose. Peter is given a number to call once the job is done. As he walks away, Solomon is told to follow him.

To save herself, Noor promises to bring Peter to Javad (Image credit: Netflix)

Peter calls Noor and asks for her help with getting into the UN building. She says she can help, but they need to meet in person now. He’s confused as to why she hasn't gone to see her mom yet, but what Peter doesn’t know is that she’s promised to bring him to Javad. Not knowing he’s driving into danger, he arranges to meet Noor in private.

At the lab, Dr. Cole is instructing Rose and says they need to follow careful steps if they don’t want to kill themselves while trying and scale up the chemical weapon. Markus and Tomás argue over what they should do, but Markus say he’ll incentivize Dr. Cole by bringing him body parts of his own family. Markus instructs Tomás that they need to find something to leverage on Rose.

Meanwhile, Peter meets Noor and pleads for her help to save Rose and thousands of other people that are in danger if the men successfully make the chemical weapon, K.X. He says if she helps, he’ll take her to her mother, but she says he’s lying and that she’s been told her mother is still in Iran and is being held in custody. Peter calls Sami and he puts Noor’s mom on the phone, proving that she’s alive and in New York. Peter asks again for Noor’s help, but she says Javad is already there waiting outside. He hands Noor a taser.

Time is running out to reach Rose (Image credit: Netflix)

As Dr. Cole and Rose are working on the K.X., Tomás orders Rose to speak to him. He accuses her of lying about who she is and that he found the CIA file about Foxglove in her bag. He demands to know who she is and she says she works for the FBI and the rest of her team are on the way. He still says she’s lying, but she turns it on him saying he doesn’t actually want to kill anyone. She says they can stop it right now, if he lets her go, but he’s worried about Markus. She says he’s better than his family and that if he wants a future, he shouldn't do this.

Peter and Noor leave and Javad and his men surround them. One takes Noor to head back to the mission and Peter beats Javad and the others with a baton. While he gets into his van to escape, Javad shoots and causes it to crash. Peter is trapped inside, but escapes and manages to fight Javad off. Though he runs away, Javad is still chasing him. Meanwhile, Noor tasers the guard that she's with. Peter runs into the subway and Javad follows him. They fight on the platform, but Peter manages to get onto a train, leaving Javad behind. Noor goes back to the mission and uses a keycard to get into Javad’s office.

Dr. Cole successfully makes a small amount of K.X. and thus proves it’s possible. Tomás enters the lab and asks if the chemical agent can be contained. Dr. Cole says you don’t create something like this if you’re worried about containing it. He says K.X. expands rapidly in air and that in a room, it’ll suffocate everyone, but not only that, it burns people from the inside out. Breathing it in makes it worse as it expands even more aggressively and the contact with your skin burns. He hands him the vial and says that the vial would be a murder, but the drums of chemicals in the lab would be a massacre. In a change of heart, Tomás tells Dr. Cole to stall as long as possible until he can get him, his family, and Rose out.

In order to save his daughter, Abbas makes a dangerous choice (Image credit: Netflix)

At Javad’s office, Noor prints Peter out an ID pass to gain access to the UN building, but as she goes to leave someone comes back and she hides under the desk. It’s Abbas and he asks her what she’s doing. She notices he’s got the DGSE reports and reveals that his daughter’s name is on the list of Iranian dissidents. She offers to help him to keep his daughter safe. He tells her to turn herself in.

Instead, she says that she’ll go to the UN and hand the list to the French diplomat so that they can help save the names on the list, including his daughter. She says he can still hand her over because prison wouldn’t make her feel as bad as she already does about the death of her brother. She says that Abbas can tell Javad everything and say she stole the papers and ran off. He agrees. Meanwhile, Catherine has Sami follow Noor to see if she leads them to Peter.

Peter returns to the apartment and Catherine is waiting there for him. She wants answers about Solomon. He explains that he used Solomon to get to the buyer who is going to lead him to Foxglove. As he tries to leave, she holds her gun up to him. He pushes her into the bathroom, locks her in, and leaves.

Peter needs to break into the UN to find Rose's location (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at the lab, Markus is angry at Dr. Cole for not working fast enough. Defying Tomás’s order, Markus brings out Dr. Cole’s wife and daughter. Markus notices that Dr. Cole keeps looking at Tomás for help and Markus turns on him. He orders the men to lock Tomás in the fridge and then orders Dr. Cole and Rose to go back in the lab and complete the job.

Meanwhile, Noor meets Peter and says she’s coming with him to the UN. Markus goes to speak to Tomás. Tomás says that they can’t be like his father because that makes them monsters, too. Markus says Tomás doesn’t care about their people and that he is no Bala. In a shocking moment, Markus releases the vial of K.X. into the fridge and locks the door behind him, killing Tomás in exactly the way Dr. Cole described. At the same time, Dr. Cole successfully scales up his work to make a larger batch of K.X.

All episodes of The Night Agent are available to stream on Netflix now.