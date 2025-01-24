The Agency season 2: everything we know about the Michael Fassbender spy drama

The spy games continue for Michael Fassbender, as the actor’s TV show The Agency is preparing for a second season. Following the thrilling end to the mission in The Agency season 1, we’re eagerly awaiting what is next in line for The Agency season 2.

The Agency is based on the hit French TV drama Le Bureau des Legendes, with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth adapting it for US TV. The show quickly earned its second season renewal after becoming the most streamed new series in Showtime history, so there are plenty of fans who, like us, will be looking forward to new episodes.

Here’s everything we know about The Agency season 2 right now.

With The Agency season 1 having just wrapped up on January 24, we don’t have any info on a release date for The Agency season 2 at this time.

However, with the show getting its renewal pretty early in the process, there’s a good chance that work on The Agency season 2 is already underway. Hopefully, that means a quicker return, but that’s still TBD right now.

We’ll update this page as news about The Agency season 2 premiere plans are announced.

If you want to catch up with The Agency season 1, you can stream the show on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK and elsewhere.

The Agency season 2 cast

Official casting news for The Agency season 2 has not been revealed, but certainly, Michael Fassbender is going to be back as the show’s main character, CIA agent Martian. It would also be no surprise if key performers like Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Richard Gere, Katherine Waterson and Saura Lightfoot-Leon returned for the new set of episodes as well.

Beyond that, there’s no indication of who will be back or who may be joining the series as new characters. When any news comes out regarding The Agency season 2 casting, we’ll include it here.

The Agency season 2 plot

We don’t have any details on The Agency season 2 plot at this time. However, with how The Agency season 1 ended we can make some inferences about where the storyline could be heading (SPOILERS ahead).

Season 1 hinged on two main storylines — the mission to rescue Coyote and Martian’s relationship with Sami. Well, the Coyote mission was successful, so that storyline is wrapped up. Things are more complicated with Sami.

As Martian searched for a way to save Sami after being taken by Osman, he is approached by Richardson with a risky proposal — become a double agent, spying on the CIA for MI6, in order to help save Sami. While Martian is initially reluctant, by the end of the season we see that he takes on this new arrangement. How Martian handles his new role we have to assume is going to be a critical part of the next season.

Elsewhere, we should expect to see more of Danny on her mission in Tehran. Anything else we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Agency season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for The Agency season 2 at this point.

The Agency season 2 behind the scenes

A number of big names are executive producers for The Agency, including Fassbender, George Clooney and Joe Wright. The rest of the producing team includes Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Grant Heslov, Alex Berger, Ashley Stern, Pascal Breton and the Butterworths.