FBI: Most Wanted season 6 — everything we know about the crime drama

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) and company are once again taking to the streets to catch some of the most dangerous criminals in the country in FBI: Most Wanted season 6. The series continues to help fill out CBS's primetime slate for the fall.

As the new episodes roll out, things won't be completely business as usual. There will be a few changes that eagle-eyed fans are sure to catch.

Here's everything we know about FBI: Most Wanted season 6.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has shared that the new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted will once again premiere on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET/PT. Once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes can be watched on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

FBI: Most Wanted plot

Season 6 storylines have not yet been revealed. However as more information becomes available, we can pass along the updates. In the meantime, here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The team's charming but formidable leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Ray Cannon, who is a former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective and worked Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father's footsteps.

"The newest member of the Fugitive Task Force is well-seasoned Special Agent Nina Chase who, most recently, worked assorted cases with the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Originally from the Houston field office where she specialized in undercover work, Nina is a standout agent who is skilled with cars and has a penchant for driving fast. Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase."

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 cast

Edwin Hodge in FBI: Most Wanted (Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

Starring in the series in season 6 as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott is once again Dylan McDermott. The two-time Emmy nominee is an expert in TV dramas, previously appearing in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Hollywood and The Practice.

We expect the following to join McDermott:

Roxy Sternberg (Mars) as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) as Special Agent Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge (Mayan M.C.) as Ray Cannon

In some casting news, fans may notice the show's stars are in fewer episodes. As detailed in Deadline, series regulars have their guaranteed minimum episodes cut by two in season 6, so you'll likely see less of McDermott and company this go-around.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 6 trailer. However, as one becomes available we'll place it here.