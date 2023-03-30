Mayans M.C. season 5: release date, cast and everything we know about the drama's final season

It's the end of the road for EZ Reyes and the rest of the gang, as Mayan M.C. season 5 is set to be the final outing for the biker drama. The series is certainly going to go out in style, which should have fans plenty excited for what's to come.

A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James and has continued the legacy of its predecessor, offering viewers an entertaining mix of action, crime and drama. All of that certainly makes it one of the more anticipated TV shows ending its run in 2023.

But before it airs its final episodes, here is everything that you need to know about Mayans M.C. season 5.

Ride into summer with Mayans M.C. season 5, as the final season of the drama begins on Tuesday, May 24, on FX, airing at 10 pm ET/PT for US TV audiences. Premiere night is going to feature the first two of ten total episodes for this final season. The remainder of the episodes will be released weekly.

After its TV premiere, each episode is going to be available to stream on Hulu in the US. Outside of the US, viewers will be able to stream Mayans M.C. season 5 on Star Plus in Latin America and Disney Plus in other regions.

Mayans M.C. season 5 plot

As the story of Mayans M.C. comes to a conclusion, here is a tease of what fans can expect with the official season 5 synopsis:

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes, president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family."

Mayans M.C. season 5 cast

JD Pardo leads Mayans M.C. as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes. EZ has become Pardo's signature role, but his other credits include Revolution, East Los High, F9: The Fast Saga, The Contractor and The Terminal List.

Here is the rest of the Mayans M.C. season 5 cast:

Clayton Cardenas (American Crime) as Angel Reyes

Edward James Olmos (Stand and Deliver) as Felipe Reyes

JR Bourne (Teen Wolf: The Movie) as Isaac

Danny Pino (Law & Order: SVU) as Miguel Galindo

Carla Baratta (Prueba de Fe) as Luisa "Adelita" Espina

Michael Irby (Barry) as Obispo "Bishop" Losa

Emilio Rivera (The Garcias) as Marcus Alvarez

Sarah Bolger (Counterpart) as Emily Thomas

Frankie Loyal (Better Things) as Hank "Tranq" Loza

Joseph Lucero (Welcome to Chippendales) as Neron "Creeper" Vargas

Vincent Vargas (Range 15) as Gilberto "Gilly" Lopez

Gino Vento (Bosch) as Nestor Oceteva

Emily Tosta (Party of Five) as Leticia Cruz

Vanessa Giselle (Shameless) as Hope

Mayans M.C. season 5 trailer

We're waiting for an official Mayans M.C. season 5 trailer, but FX has released a teaser video, which sees some of the Mayans driving toward a cliff, possibly foreshadowing the dangerous road they're heading down.

How to watch Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. is a FX original series, with all of the latest episodes first airing on the cable channel. US consumers that want to watch the show live are going to need either a traditional pay-TV subscription that carries FX (it is a common channel carried by many) or a live TV streaming service that has the channel, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes are also going to be available on Hulu the next day; Hulu also streams all previous seasons of Mayans M.C.

For those outside the US, Mayans M.C. is available on Star Plus for Latin America and Disney Plus everywhere else.