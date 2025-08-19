Home and Away spoilers: Dana discovers the truth about Irene...
Airs Wednesday 27 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has started to become worried that there is something wrong with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But so far, nurse Dana has no idea that her beach house landlady Irene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Dana is excited when her boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), reveals he has booked them an overnight stay at a hotel for a SEXY getaway!
But Dana and Sonny's romantic plans go outta the window, when she and sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) received the shock news about Irene...
The sisters are both devastated.
Irene has become a mum figure for them since they both arrived in Summer Bay.
However, when Dana insists on dropping her plans with Sonny to look after Irene, she receives an Irene style dose of tough love to get out there and live her life to the FULLEST!
Will Dana accept Irene's advice and head off with Sonny for some saucy shenanigans?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has been left feeling embarrassed and humiliated after being rejected by Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) in the bedroom.
Bree has decided to give boyfriend Remi another chance after his betrayal with singer Avalon Bracken.
But now it looks like she may have made a mistake...
As Bree and Remi's reunion remains on shaky ground, he is annoyed when friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) gets involved.
Eden reminds Remi that both she and Bree have been trying to fix the relationship that he ruined!
Will Remi receive the message LOUD and clear to do better?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
