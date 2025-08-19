Home and Away spoilers: Dana discovers the truth about Irene...

Dana and her sister Harper are both devastated when they find out about Irene's diagnosis on Home and Away..

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has started to become worried that there is something wrong with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



But so far, nurse Dana has no idea that her beach house landlady Irene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease...



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Dana is excited when her boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), reveals he has booked them an overnight stay at a hotel for a SEXY getaway!



But Dana and Sonny's romantic plans go outta the window, when she and sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) received the shock news about Irene...



The sisters are both devastated.



Irene has become a mum figure for them since they both arrived in Summer Bay.



However, when Dana insists on dropping her plans with Sonny to look after Irene, she receives an Irene style dose of tough love to get out there and live her life to the FULLEST!

Will Dana accept Irene's advice and head off with Sonny for some saucy shenanigans?

Dana is distressed when she finds out about Irene's diagnosis on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has been left feeling embarrassed and humiliated after being rejected by Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) in the bedroom.



Bree has decided to give boyfriend Remi another chance after his betrayal with singer Avalon Bracken.



But now it looks like she may have made a mistake...



As Bree and Remi's reunion remains on shaky ground, he is annoyed when friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) gets involved.



Eden reminds Remi that both she and Bree have been trying to fix the relationship that he ruined!



Will Remi receive the message LOUD and clear to do better?

Eden clashes with Remi over how he has treated girlfriend Bree on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Remi and Bree's reunion prove to be a mistake on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5