Home and Away spoilers: Lacey and Jo FIGHT at the Surf Club!

Lacey and her sister Jo fight over a family heirloom on Home and Away!

Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) has got her sights set on a family heirloom on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lacey wants her late mum Kristina's eternity ring.



Trouble is, Lacey's hated sister Jo (Maddison Brown) now owns it.



Lacey doesn't think Jo deserves to have any of Kristina's beautiful things, since she was behind the steering wheel on the day their mum died in a road accident.



But Lacey remains unaware of the private torment that hospital nurse Jo is still suffering after the car crash...



Determined to get Jo to hand over the eternity ring, Lacey confronts her sister at the Surf Club...



But Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is alarmed when their argument leads to a physical fight between the sisters...

Lacey confronts sister Jo over their late mum's eternity ring on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), prepare for her first IVF injection.



But nervous Mackenzie can't quite stomach the thought of the injection.



Will her own personal doctor Levi take charge and convince Mackenzie to go through with it?

MEANWHILE, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) takes foster child Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) fishing and offers him some life advice.



Will Alf's wise words help Cohen decide whether he wants Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) to officially adopt him?

Mackenzie is nervous about starting the IVF treatment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cohen goes fishing with Alf on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5