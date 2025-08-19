Home and Away spoilers: Lacey and Jo FIGHT at the Surf Club!
Airs Friday 29 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) has got her sights set on a family heirloom on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Lacey wants her late mum Kristina's eternity ring.
Trouble is, Lacey's hated sister Jo (Maddison Brown) now owns it.
Lacey doesn't think Jo deserves to have any of Kristina's beautiful things, since she was behind the steering wheel on the day their mum died in a road accident.
But Lacey remains unaware of the private torment that hospital nurse Jo is still suffering after the car crash...
Determined to get Jo to hand over the eternity ring, Lacey confronts her sister at the Surf Club...
But Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), is alarmed when their argument leads to a physical fight between the sisters...
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), prepare for her first IVF injection.
But nervous Mackenzie can't quite stomach the thought of the injection.
Will her own personal doctor Levi take charge and convince Mackenzie to go through with it?
MEANWHILE, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) takes foster child Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) fishing and offers him some life advice.
Will Alf's wise words help Cohen decide whether he wants Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) to officially adopt him?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
