Home and Away spoilers: Has Roo's adoption application been REJECTED?

WHY is Roo's application to adopt foster child Cohen suddenly put on pause on Home and Away?

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) gets ready for her interview with the adoption agency on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



She wants to make things official and adopt foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), now that his mum is serving a prison sentence and no other family relatives can be found.



In the meantime, Cohen is happily getting involved with life at the Stewart house and helping Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), down at the Surf Club.



Roo returns from her interview in good spirits.



She is convinced that it went well and things are looking promising.



However, just as Roo and Cohen are getting ready to go shopping for school supplies, the foster mum receives some BAD news...



The adoption application has been put on pause.



The Police believe they have found Cohen's birth dad...

Cohen helps Alf down at the Surf Club on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) checks in with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), about the side effects of the IVF treatment.



It's been tough going for Mackenzie, with the severe nausea, and she admits that she's not sure she will want to go through it all again, if they don't manage to get pregnant this time around...

MEANWHILE, it's the morning after the night before for Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).

Bree drowned her sorrows with booze after seeing the social media photos of her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), with singer Avalon Bracken.



Remi tries to convince Bree that he has ceased all contact with Avalon and will NOT be playing a gig with her any time soon.



In fact, Remi is ready to turn his back on his music career completely after all the recent misery it has caused him...

Mackenzie has been suffering with the side effects of IVF treatment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

