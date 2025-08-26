Home and Away spoilers: Has Roo's adoption application been REJECTED?
Airs Friday 4 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) gets ready for her interview with the adoption agency on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
She wants to make things official and adopt foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), now that his mum is serving a prison sentence and no other family relatives can be found.
In the meantime, Cohen is happily getting involved with life at the Stewart house and helping Roo's dad, Alf (Ray Meagher), down at the Surf Club.
Roo returns from her interview in good spirits.
She is convinced that it went well and things are looking promising.
However, just as Roo and Cohen are getting ready to go shopping for school supplies, the foster mum receives some BAD news...
The adoption application has been put on pause.
The Police believe they have found Cohen's birth dad...
Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) checks in with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), about the side effects of the IVF treatment.
It's been tough going for Mackenzie, with the severe nausea, and she admits that she's not sure she will want to go through it all again, if they don't manage to get pregnant this time around...
MEANWHILE, it's the morning after the night before for Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Bree drowned her sorrows with booze after seeing the social media photos of her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), with singer Avalon Bracken.
Remi tries to convince Bree that he has ceased all contact with Avalon and will NOT be playing a gig with her any time soon.
In fact, Remi is ready to turn his back on his music career completely after all the recent misery it has caused him...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.