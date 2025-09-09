Home and Away spoilers: Bree can't get over Remi's BETRAYAL...

Is it officially all over between Remi and Bree on Home and Away?

Are Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), finally back on track on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After the success of Remi and friend Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) music duet at Salt, he and Bree leave and head straight for his bedroom!



However, all is not well on today's episode of the Aussie soap...



It's all too much, too soon for Bree who realises she cannot move past his recent betrayal with singer, Avalon Bracken.



Remi is confused why things have suddenly stopped.



But in the cold light of day, Bree admits it was the WRONG decision to give their relationship another go.



Remi wants to reason with Bree, but she makes it clear that things are officially OVER between them...

Eden is feeling happy after performing LIVE music again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is back in Summer Bay after an extended visit to see his family.



However, his girlfriend Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) is the bearer of bad news.



Mali's surf shop business is about to go BUST!



Mali left new employee, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), in charge of Manta Ray Boards while he's been gone.



But Lacey is clearly in over her head.

Abigail shows Mali complaints from unsatisfied Surf Class students, stock issue problems and a backlog of surf board orders.



Mali realises he is going to have to sack Lacey!



But can he find the right moment to break the bad news?

Mali has returned home to some bad news about the board shop on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

