Home and Away spoilers: Have the Police found Cohen's dad?

Roo's adoption application is put on hold when a man claiming to be foster child Cohen's dad arrives in the Bay on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is puzzled when her application to adopt foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), is suddenly put on pause on Home and Away



Foster mum Roo has questions for Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who reveals that a man claiming to be Cohen's birth dad has come forward!



Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) has a photo of Cohen as a newborn.



He always wondered if he could be the boy's dad despite Cohen's mum Samantha cutting him out of their lives.



While the Police arrange DNA tests for both Adrian and Cohen to see if they are a match, Roo starts to worry that she could lose Cohen just as he is starting to settle into life in Summer Bay...

Is newcomer Adrian really Cohen's birth dad on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo has questions when her adoption application is put on PAUSE on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has turned his back on music after getting mixed-up with singer, Avalon Bracken, and drugs.



But Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), reckons stepping back on stage might help rocker Remi overcome his demons.

Remi's former Lyrik bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is keen for them to play a duet at Salt.

But so far, Remi is refusing to get involved...



As Remi continues to blame his music career for all his current problems, will he stop and listen when Eden gives him some home truths about his recent bad life choices?

Can Eden convince Remi to perform a duet with her on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5