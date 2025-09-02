Home and Away spoilers: Have the Police found Cohen's dad?
Airs Monday 8 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is puzzled when her application to adopt foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), is suddenly put on pause on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Foster mum Roo has questions for Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who reveals that a man claiming to be Cohen's birth dad has come forward!
Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) has a photo of Cohen as a newborn.
He always wondered if he could be the boy's dad despite Cohen's mum Samantha cutting him out of their lives.
While the Police arrange DNA tests for both Adrian and Cohen to see if they are a match, Roo starts to worry that she could lose Cohen just as he is starting to settle into life in Summer Bay...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has turned his back on music after getting mixed-up with singer, Avalon Bracken, and drugs.
But Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), reckons stepping back on stage might help rocker Remi overcome his demons.
Remi's former Lyrik bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), is keen for them to play a duet at Salt.
But so far, Remi is refusing to get involved...
As Remi continues to blame his music career for all his current problems, will he stop and listen when Eden gives him some home truths about his recent bad life choices?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.