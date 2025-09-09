Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper going to be HOMELESS?

WHERE will Harper and baby Archie live now that Irene's beach house is for sale on Home and Away?

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) are about to find themselves homeless on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Their landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), has put her beach house up FOR SALE.



And now Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) will be moving in!



Harper's predicament weighs heavily on her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Especially as Tane is also the dad of Harper's baby son, Archie.



Tane asks housemate, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), his thoughts on inviting Harper and Archie to move in with them!



But is inviting his ex-fiancee to move in such a good idea, since Tane is now dating again.



And so far, Harper hasn't shown a whole lot of love for Tane's new girlfriend, Jo!

Will Harper soon be moving in with her ex-fiance Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

David and Jo are moving into Irene's beach house on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried she may lose foster child Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).



DNA test results have now confirmed that Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) is Cohen's biological dad.



However, when Cohen and Adrian spend some time together, things do not go well when Adrian starts to say bad things about the lad's mum Samantha, who is currently serving a prison sentence...

Cohen takes a dislike to his biological dad Adrian on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5