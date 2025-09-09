Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper going to be HOMELESS?
Airs Friday 19 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) are about to find themselves homeless on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Their landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), has put her beach house up FOR SALE.
And now Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) will be moving in!
Harper's predicament weighs heavily on her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Especially as Tane is also the dad of Harper's baby son, Archie.
Tane asks housemate, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), his thoughts on inviting Harper and Archie to move in with them!
But is inviting his ex-fiancee to move in such a good idea, since Tane is now dating again.
And so far, Harper hasn't shown a whole lot of love for Tane's new girlfriend, Jo!
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is worried she may lose foster child Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).
DNA test results have now confirmed that Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) is Cohen's biological dad.
However, when Cohen and Adrian spend some time together, things do not go well when Adrian starts to say bad things about the lad's mum Samantha, who is currently serving a prison sentence...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.