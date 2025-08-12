Home and Away spoilers: Roo wants to ADOPT Cohen!
Airs Monday 18 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is worried about her foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), after taking him to hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cohen has a high temperature and a terrible sore throat.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it's not long before doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) diagnoses the lad with a bad case of tonsillitis.
Foster carer Roo feels guilty that she didn't recognise the signs and take action sooner.
However, the incident makes Roo realise that she is becoming more attached to Cohen.
With Cohen's mum behind bars, and no other family members found, Roo reveals to her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) that she want to apply to officially adopt Cohen!
Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) feels caught-in-the-middle of the break-up between Bree and her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).
Sonny previously lied to cover-up Remi's drug use and one-night stand with singer, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).
So things are not easy on the homefront with Sonny and Bree sharing an apartment!
However, after some words of encouragement from Sonny, Remi attempts to do some damage control with Bree after his betrayal.
Will she agree to hear him out after he sends her a text message, asking to meet face-to-face?
COMPETITION!
For the first-time ever, Home and Away will be filming some episodes set in the stunning natural beauty of Western Australia later this year.
To celebrate, 5 and Tourism Western Australia are giving one lucky UK winner plus a guest the chance to visit West Australia's Coral Coast this October, spending 8-nights discovering the Dream State!
You'll also get to go behind-the-scenes of the Aussie soap with a special on-location set visit, while the Western Australia scenes are being filmed.
"We're stoked to be heading across to beautiful Western Australia for the first time ever this October," says Home and Away star Ethan Browne who plays Tane. "It’s awesome to be able to bring one of our UK fans along for the ride, too! We can’t wait to see one of you there!"
You can enter the competition HERE and entries close on 15th September 2025.
