Home and Away spoilers: Roo wants to ADOPT Cohen!

Roo makes a big decision about foster child Cohen on Home and Away

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is worried about her foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), after taking him to hospital on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cohen has a high temperature and a terrible sore throat.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it's not long before doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) diagnoses the lad with a bad case of tonsillitis.



Foster carer Roo feels guilty that she didn't recognise the signs and take action sooner.



However, the incident makes Roo realise that she is becoming more attached to Cohen.



With Cohen's mum behind bars, and no other family members found, Roo reveals to her dad Alf (Ray Meagher) that she want to apply to officially adopt Cohen!

WHAT is wrong with Cohen on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

How will Alf react to Roo's surprise decision about foster child Cohen on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) feels caught-in-the-middle of the break-up between Bree and her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



Sonny previously lied to cover-up Remi's drug use and one-night stand with singer, Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart).



So things are not easy on the homefront with Sonny and Bree sharing an apartment!

However, after some words of encouragement from Sonny, Remi attempts to do some damage control with Bree after his betrayal.



Will she agree to hear him out after he sends her a text message, asking to meet face-to-face?

Bree attempts to put on a brave face after her break-up with Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

COMPETITION!



For the first-time ever, Home and Away will be filming some episodes set in the stunning natural beauty of Western Australia later this year.



To celebrate, 5 and Tourism Western Australia are giving one lucky UK winner plus a guest the chance to visit West Australia's Coral Coast this October, spending 8-nights discovering the Dream State!



You'll also get to go behind-the-scenes of the Aussie soap with a special on-location set visit, while the Western Australia scenes are being filmed.

"We're stoked to be heading across to beautiful Western Australia for the first time ever this October," says Home and Away star Ethan Browne who plays Tane. "It’s awesome to be able to bring one of our UK fans along for the ride, too! We can’t wait to see one of you there!"



You can enter the competition HERE and entries close on 15th September 2025.

WIN a trip to Western Australia plus £1,000 spending money! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5