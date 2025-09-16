Home and Away spoilers: Roo THREATENS Cohen's dad Adrian!

Roo lands herself in trouble when she tries to protect foster child Cohen on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is worried she will lose her foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Cohen's biological dad, Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews), has arrived on the scene and wants to get to know his long-lost son.



However, Cohen and Adrian's first get-together didn't go so well.



Roo is adamant that she will do whatever it takes to prevent Adrian from upsetting Cohen again.



So when Adrian decides to make a SURPRISE visit to see Cohen at the Stewart house, Roo threatens to call the Police if he doesn't leave!



As Roo continues to get in the middle of Cohen and Adrian, social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) issues her with an OFFICIAL warning to back-off!



Otherwise, Cohen could be removed from Roo's care and sent to live with a different foster carer...

Harper gives Roo a warning over Cohen on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) gets a phone call from her estate agent.



Someone has put in an offer to buy her beach house which is FOR SALE.



Suddenly, Irene's plans to sell-up, leave Summer Bay and travel the world seem very real!



But with Irene's home about to be sold, where does that leave her current lodgers, Harper and her sister Dana (Ally Harris)?



Will Harper consider an offer from her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to move into his place with their baby son, Archie?

Is Irene's beach house about to be SOLD on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

